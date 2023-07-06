It’s Up! Disgruntled Porn Star Moriah Mills Offered $1 Million For Alleged Sex Tape With Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson might have a bigger problem now in the scandal involving one of his former alleged paramours. Porn star Moriah Mills reportedly has been offered $1 million to release the sex tape she claims she has of her and Zion Williamson.

The substantial amount comes from an adult fan subscription site, Unfiltrd, which is offering Mills $ 1 million to get exclusive rights to the alleged video, unfortunately for Williamson, who has been silent as Mills went from a Twitter rampaging jilted lover to getting his name tattooed on her face and claiming to be pregnant with his baby.

No Filter

‘Unfiltrd is increasing in popularity due to the onboarding of household names in the adult entertainment industry,’ said Stephanie Matto, founder, and CEO of Unfiltrd, to the Daily Mail.

‘We are confident that Mills will be able to monetize her explicit content on Unfiltrd in ways that she won’t be able to elsewhere.’

Mills has been on a mission to resume her Sugar Daddy-styled arrangement with Williamson, whom she claims pays her and promised to move her to New Orleans, where he plays for the Pelicans. Mills showed wire transfers allegedly from Williamson and has threatened to release the sex tape and potentially ruin his career.

The adult content creator became enraged once she learned that Williamson was expecting a child with his girlfriend, Ahkeema. The two released a video of their grand gender reveal, which set her off.

Moriah mills on TikTok live performing her new song about Zion 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YivQOuIEIy — _ (@SK_5ive) July 4, 2023

Suspended Not Silenced

She was suspended from the Twitter platform for threatening Williamson.

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” Mills tweeted before her suspension.

“You will lose all your endorsements if the sex tapes drop @Zionwilliamson !! You about to be traded and rank be lowered and replaced by trey on @PelicansNBA it’s over for you !!! Fat bust,” Mills ranted in a separate post.

“You @nba career light will be Dimmed once the sex tapes release @Zionwilliamson it’s over for you @PelicansNBA,” she added.

Moriah Mills gets Zion’s name tatted on her face pic.twitter.com/7FAvLijICN — Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) June 26, 2023

Her most recent resurfacing was on TikTok, where she sang a song she wrote about Williamson where she repeatedly says, “I can’t believe I fell in love with a player.”

Indeed, Moriah is also playing a game that will potentially make her $1 million richer.