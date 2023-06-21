“Sex Tapes Dropping Soon” Moriah Mills Turns Up The Heat on Zion Williamson In Pursuit Of Getting Him Traded From New Orleans | Still Mad Or Extortion?

Moriah Mills is either a jilted ex-lover or on a plot for extortion, as now she has taken to Twitter to add that she has explicit videos of her with Zion Williamson, and is planning to release them.



Mills, who has gone nonstop on Zion since finding out through social media that he is having a baby with another woman is threatening to release the tapes. She’s going as far as to warn the NBA and New Orleans Pelicans to “trade him now.”

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” Mills tweeted on Monday.

With all the inside details she has already shared of their relationship, it looks like she is down to the last significant receipts and leaves no doubt about what she hopes happens to him.

“You will lose all your endorsements if the sex tapes drop @Zionwilliamson !! You about to be traded and rank be lowered and replaced by trey on @PelicansNBA it’s over for you !!! Fat bust,” Mills ranted in a separate post.

“You @nba career light will be Dimmed once the sex tapes release @Zionwilliamson it’s over for you @PelicansNBA,” she added, advising the Pelicans, repeatedly, to trade Williamson.

Her timing couldn’t have been worse, as media speculation has hinted toward a shaky relationship with the team.

“Trade this man,” Mills wrote. “@Zionwilliamson enough is enough @PelicansNBA !!!!! I’m going to post everything this is the last time you betray me Z the sex tapes.”

Out of NO?

Rumors can be traced back to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who reported the Pelicans’ interest in acquiring G League Ignite prospect Scoot Henderson. The Pelicans currently have the 14th pick, and might be looking to raise their draft choice to an earlier slot by offering one of its two young stars, Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram.

Then there is the Portland Trailblazers team, which needs another star to place with Damian Lillard, who wants to remain with the franchise.

Zion’s name has been floating in the Dame Dolla conversation with Ringer founder Bill Simmons revealing a potential move on his podcast.

“The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot. I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.”

The Blazers and Pelicans worked together not long ago when they traded CJ McCollum to the Pelicans ahead of the trade deadline. Zion’s life is in flux, and Moriah Mills is pouring gas on an already-lit BBQ pit of speculations.