“You Knew Who I Was When We Met” | Former NBA Star Joe Smith Finds Out His Wife Has An OnlyFans Account, But Was Viral Video A Publicity Stunt?

Former NBA player Joe Smith was the No. 1 pick in the 1995 NBA draft. The highly skilled Smith starred at Maryland University, where he led the Terrapins to back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. Smith played 17 NBA seasons for 12 teams, in the process grossing over $61 million in earnings.

The Newport News, Virginia, native, who’s been out of the NBA limelight since retiring following the 2011, was recently seen in a viral video on TikTok where he was questioning his wife for having an OnlyFans account.

Did Joe Smith’s Wife Really Have an OnlyFans Account Behind His Back?

In the video, Smith’s wife, Kisha Chavis seemed unfazed by her husband calling her out for having the page. Davis, who is a former adult actress who did work under the alias Yasmine Pendavis, seemed to be more focused on why she was doing it and not the fact she was hiding the account from Smith.

A visibly frustrated Smith told his wife thus in the video:

“That’s a load of nonsense,” Smith said. “It’s messed up, Kish. I’m telling you, it’s messed up.”



Chavis Told Smith It’s Her Body And Her Choice: Is Smith Broke?



Based on the back-and-forth, the couple seems to be having financial problems, which is something Smith has alluded to in the past.

While he did gross $61 million, the former AP All-American only pocketed $18 million of it. In fact, Smith said he was broke several years ago and even turned to Alex Rodriguez for some life intervention.

So, this isn’t out of the realm of possibility if you understand the backstory. With bills needing to be paid, it looks like Chavis literally took matters into her own hands.

Chavis mentioned that she’d tried to make money other ways, but to no avail, and Smith shouldn’t be surprised at her reverting back to what she knows.

“You knew who I was when we met,” she said. “I never thought I’d have to go back to something like this, but unfortunately, that’s where I am right now.”

Does Smith Feels Betrayed? Or Is This A Publicity Stunt

In today’s social media-driven society, it’s hard to tell if folks are being genuine or creating drama to generate cash. The video showed Smith perturbed, but to the extent that one would’ve expected. So, it makes you wonder if this was real or a publicity stunt to draw more traction to her account.

Either way it’s embarrassing and should’ve been kept in-house, especially when her justification for deceiving her husband is she’s “not doing it with anyone else.”