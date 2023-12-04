NBA Wife Kisha Chavis Says She Was Between The Sheets With Tupac, Kid ’n Play While Jada Pinkett Entangled With MC Lyte

Kisha Chavis, the wife of ex-NBA player Joe Smith, is talking publicly about her sex life again. In a conversation on the platform “Unwine With Tasha K”, Chavis alleges she had sex with the late rapper Tupac Shakur, Kid and Play from the hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play, and she alleges that Jada Pinkett Smith had sex with rapper MC Lyte.

Got With Tupac And Dished On Pinkett-Smith

“I was fu*king with Pac for a little bit. But not like his girl just you know we boned every now and then,” Chavis said.

Host Tasha K said that Tupac’s longtime “friend” Pinkett Smith would be mad finding this news out now. But Chavis had dirt to dish on Pinkett Smith as well.

“He [Tupac] was with Keisha [Morris, the rapper’s former wife] and I was the other Kisha, and he was probably smashing around that time. But Jada was also f***ing MC Lyte around that time.”

Chavis burst into the mainstream when it was revealed that she had an OnlyFans account and Smith didn’t know. The two got into an argument about it on a video that went viral on social media.

Chavis had a career as a porn actress from 1989-2006. It’s reasonable to assume the travelled in circles where she would potentially meet Shakur, and if that’s the case, she would’ve likely met Pinkett Smith as well.

The lines in the music, entertainment, adult entertainment and celebrity worlds get particularly blurry. Back in the 1990s before social media, people might have moved more freely between all worlds.

There’s Rules To The Game

Chavis was also allegedly in a relationship with Kid, aka Christopher Reid, during which time she allegedly also had sex with Play, aka Christopher Martin.

“It was whack as f***,” said Chavis. “D*ck is trash. Got a little a** d*ick. Like, I f***** up good d*ck for whack d*ck.

Regardless of whether these claims are true or not, Chavis is putting a lot of people’s business out in the streets. There’s rules to the game and she is not abiding by them.

Many people on social media are saying that Chavis is clout chasing and riding out her 15 seconds of fame. We’ve seen people cash in for much less in the past, so who knows where this ends.

Smith hasn’t commented publicly about the latest noise from his wife. Some believe this whole thing is a publicity stunt and a coordinated effort by the two to parlay the fame into some money-making opportunity.