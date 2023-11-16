Rapper Cam’ron Gets Back Massage From Kisha Chavis | Is Her Husband, Former NBA Player Joe Smith, Now A Kept Man?

Rappers Cam’ron and Mase have hit it pretty big in the podcast world. The two New York emcees have taken their love of sports, combined it with their connection to the entertainment world, to create the “It Is What It Is” podcast.

Known for pushing the envelope, both have no problem saying or doing what they feel. During their most recent episode, Mase got his Dipset rapper friend and Harlem comrade a back massage as a gift.



Joe Smith’s Wife Gives Cam’ron Back Rub

What’s wild is who he got to perform the service while on air. It was none other than Kisha Chavis, the wife of former NBA player and No. 1 overall pick Joe Smith. Chavis and Smith recently made headlines when it was revealed that Smith ostensibly discovered by accident that she had a secret OnlyFans account.





Chavis, who’s been unapologetic about it, recorded the two in a seemingly pretty heated argument about the situation and posted it to her personal TikTok account. Now she’s on here giving back massages to none other than Killa Cam while Mase laughs repeatedly.

Cam Interviews Chavis While Receiving Massage

As Chavis made her way onto the show’s set, a surprised Cam couldn’t help but smile as he prepared to receive his body rub.

He told Mase, “I can do my interview while this goes on.”

Cam then thanked the former Bad Boy emcee for his gift.

“That’s my man’s right there!”

Based on Cam’s reaction to the massage, he thoroughly enjoyed it and even asked Chavis, who mentioned during the argument with Smith that she dabbles in many realms of work, was she indeed a masseuse.

“I’m not trained, I’m just an empath, so right now, I know Cam has some stuff in his shoulders going on like I can hear it,” she said. “I can hear the muscles and the gases in the muscles.”

Following a joke by Mase, Cam just responded with: “She know what she doing.”

Chavis Says She’s Not Worried About More Drama With Smith

Following her and Smith’s falling-out, the former Maryland star reportedly moved out. While Chavis didn’t confirm any of that during her appearance on the show, she did say she’s already in enough trouble, and that she pretty much isn’t worried about getting into more trouble at this point.



Hiding an OnlyFans page and then giving massages to a well-known rapper on his podcast is a sure way to keep things messy in her marriage. But as she told Smith, she’s had to resort back to what pays the bills, and that’s all that matters.

This story is fluid and is sure to have more layers headed our way in the coming weeks.