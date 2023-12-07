‘You Always Wish You Had A Little More Privacy’: Deion Says He Hoped For More Seclusion During The Season. Is Coach Prime Serious? 

The Colorado Buffaloes just completed their first season under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

After a blazing hot 3-0 start, things quickly unraveled as the Buffs went 1-8 the rest of the way, with that lone win coming against a rebuilding Arizona State squad.

The season was full of hype and plenty of sizzle which began with Sanders completely revamping his roster as 52 players entered from the time Sanders was hired in December 2022 to the team’s annual spring game in late April.

Sanders’ infamous line from his very first team meeting was that he was “bringing luggage, and it happened to be Louis Vuitton” still resonates. Then there was Sanders constantly telling recruits “I ain’t hard to find,” and he made sure the masses knew the Buffs “were coming.”

The sidelines were littered with celebrities weekly and Coach Prime never failed to offer a proclamation, a wise word, a prediction or a challenge.

Too Much Prime Time?

In an interesting turn of events, now Coach Prime is saying he wishes year one in Boulder had more seclusion.







Is he serious? After all the lobbying he did for his program to be in the spotlight, he’s now saying it was too much.

The legendary defensive back told People:

“You always wish you had a little more privacy. “But the same thing that makes you shine will show your blemishes. So, you’ve got to take the good with the bad. You can’t just want everyone there when the hype machine is rolling, you have to understand there’s another side to this.”

After getting off to a surprisingly fast start, things went south pretty quickly. In September the team looked like a sure-fire bowl team, only to finish 4-8 with a myriad of issues on offense and defense. Sanders addressed that in his exclusive interview.

“It was a whirlwind early on,” Sanders said. “Then it calmed down to a halt. We’re going to show you how we dealt with that adversity. iIt was tough, because I’ve never lost pretty much in life, and in the last several years of my life, 10 years, decade, I’m a darn winner, so dealing with losses was tough.”

Deion And Privacy Don’t Seem To Mix As It Pertains To Sports

Throughout his illustrious NFL career Sanders was always in the spotlight from his play, his swag and his showboating. It hasn’t been much different with him as the coach at Jackson State and now at Colorado, with the only difference being the Buffaloes didn’t win much in year one.

Wishing for privacy doesn’t even sound like something Sanders would spew, but maybe after a 4-8 season, Sanders is going to implement some changes in strategy and culture.

The Coach Prime brand is all about being the loudest and proudest in the room, so we will have to wait and see what Deion has up his sleeve.