The Real Story About Deion Sanders First Year At Colorado | Hype And Hate Aside, 1-8 In The Conference And 4-8 Overall Are Great Numbers If You Look At Them Just Right …

The Colorado Buffaloes just finished their first season under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and while the 4-8 record may not look like much let’s go behind the numbers and show why it was a solid season. After a surprising 3-0 start in Boulder, things came crashing down when conference play began. The Buffs went 1-8 in Pac-12 conference play, but they were really only outclassed versus Oregon, UCLA and Washington State. In every other conference game Coach Prime’s guys had multiple chances to win the game. Still to go from one win to four is an accomplishment in itself and it’s to be commended.

Maybe that’s why Coach Prime sounded so confident in his postgame presser following the team’s season finale loss at Utah. The always upbeat NFL legend showed no signs of panic or worry that things with his program could go left. In fact, he even told reporters that his Buffaloes program is just getting started. The confidence shown by Sanders makes you believe he’s onto something, but in reality what he did in 2023 shouldn’t be understated or overlooked.





Sanders Makes Promise

“We pretty much put a mark in college football and what we’re going to do from here on in will never be the same, I can promise you that, because I know how we’re recruiting, I know what I know, and I know where we’re heading. You got to be crazy if you can’t see it.”

That’s the confidence that Sanders has always carried, from his playing days on both the gridiron and diamond to now coaching young males. He believes they’re close despite what anyone else may think. And considering where they were prior to his arrival he may be right.





Positives From Year One Outweigh Negatives

Some positives from the Buffaloes first year under Coach Prime were his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders proved he could play on the Power Five level. Sanders was one of the best signal-callers in the country this past season, passing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions despite being harassed and battered weekly by opposing defenses.

So, for everyone who claimed he was only the QB because he was Deion’s son, that narrative was put to rest this season. Shedeur was so good that he would likely be one of the first QBs taken in the 2024 NFL Fraft if he declared.

We also saw the evolution of two-way threat Travis Hunter, the do-it-all cornerback and wide receiver who early in the season was playing over 100 total plays weekly. Hunter finished the year with three highlight-reel interceptions and five passes defensed. On offense he tallied 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns.

Coach Prime’s other son, Shilo, showed he can play and has made himself a projected draft pick in 2024 or 2025.

Sanders’ arrival also restored life into a dormant Colorado football program and fan base that hasn’t been relevant since the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Let’s see what Coach Prime can muster up in 2024 with the program moving to the Big 12.