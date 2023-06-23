Why Do Ballers Like Zion Williamson Get Caught Up With Strippers And Porn Stars? Gilbert Arenas Makes It Make Sense For “The Worst Women In Life”

While the saga of Zion Williamson being doxxed by former ex-flame and adult content creator Moriah Mills was abruptly stopped when she threatened to release their alleged sex tape, and Twitter suspended her account, the question remains, why a porn star?

With all the women in the world looking for a professional athlete to be their mate, why does it seem like most end up in relationships or situation-ships with strippers and online adult content creators? Former NBA point guard Gilbert Arenas recently gave his take on a Barstool Sports podcast, which lived up to his nickname, “No Chill Gil.”

Not “The Worst” …

“Think about the other sex that’s free between noon and seven o’clock. Strippers,” Arenas said during “The Pat Bev Podcast” with Rone. “Instagram models that ain’t got s**t to do in life. All the sophisticated women at work.

“They are at work. Why do you think we are in the malls? Subconsciously, ‘S**t, strippers gotta get their outfits pretty soon. Our schedules match up with the worst people, the worst women in life. “

Arenas was known for being wild during his NBA tenure with his notorious gun-pulling incident in the locker room. At the same time, a member of the Washington Wizards was the most significant example of his antics. Now as a podcaster and general digital media personality, his hot takes on the NBA, and the culture are always entertaining, just like the crazy experiences he posts on his social media, like terrorizing Swaggy P’s children.

Before her eventual Twitter suspension, Moriah Mills was on the social media rampage against Zion Williamson. The now “former” porn star was livid when she realized Williamson had a child on the way with a woman named Ahkeema from a video of a gender reveal party. Ahkeema also is allegedly a stripper.

Gilbert Arenas is a psycho. pic.twitter.com/QbIC0gj0j4 — rone’s gamblin corner (@rone) June 21, 2023

Young Player Problems

Things got ugly when Mills threatened Williamson on the platform.

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and @Zionwilliamson and he also has them on his trap phone @NBA @PelicansNBA trade him now he doesn’t deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” Mills tweeted on Monday.

She kept going.

“You will lose all your endorsements if the sex tapes drop @Zionwilliamson !! You about to be traded and rank be lowered and replaced by trey on @PelicansNBA it’s over for you !!! Fat bust,” Mills continued to rant.

“You @nba career light will be Dimmed once the sex tapes release @Zionwilliamson it’s over for you @PelicansNBA,” she added before being suspended.

BREAKING: Adult film star Moriah Mills Twitter account has been suspended after threatening Zion Williamson with Sex Tape release. pic.twitter.com/ghAZALbF9n — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 20, 2023

Draft classmate Ja Morant got jammed in a strip club in Denver when he attempted to live out a music video in real life by bringing a gun to the club. The incident cost Ja eight games during last season and was part of a more significant issue about his choices when not on the court.

NBA players have an alternative lifestyle from your average 9-to-5 workers, and Arenas believes that makes it harder for them to find other women with different life choices. However, whether they are “the worst women in life,” although said comically, is a perspective he has but seemingly isn’t shared by many of his playing compatriots.