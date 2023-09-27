“When I Retire, Bro, I Really Wanna Be A Porn Star” | Tyreek Hill Planning For Life After The NFL

Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a plan for life after the NFL. In a Twitch stream with Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, the two discussed what Hill will do after he retires.

“Nah, when I retire, bro, I really wanna be a porn star … very serious. You think I got that?” Tyreek asked Evans.

“Naw. I mean whatever you want, bro,” Evans responded.

Cheetah…

If Hill wants to venture into the world of adult entertainment, good for him. His nickname is “Cheetah,” if he does become an adult film actor, companies will have a lot of fun with that.

It’s likely he was saying that to get a reaction out of Evans and he succeeded. The Pro Bowl veteran seemed to be caught off guard before his reply.

On the field the Dolphins are 3-0 and Hill has been electric. He has 25 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns. He’s on pace for 142 catches for 2,335 yards and 23 touchdowns. Hill’s 412 receiving yards are the most in franchise history through three games.

It’s unlikely he keeps that level of production up, but he seems headed for another All-Pro caliber season. Through three weeks he’s no. 1 among all WR’s in DVOA, and DYAR.

Dolphins Are Legit

The Dolphins are coming off dropping 70 points on the Denver Broncos, where Hill scored a touchdown and the team engaged in a variety of celebrations.

There was also a funny video circulating of Hill struggling to pronounce “camaraderie.” QB Tua Tagovailoa got a kick out of it.

“It’s a lot of players executing a lot of things to a standard that’s unrelenting. I think that you see where guys are at, for me, when you have a lead. So many leads are vulnerable in this league. We talked at length all off-season just about adversity, and sometimes adversity is having a score or two lead because you can let the atmosphere dictate your product,” said head coach Mike McDaniel. “So what I saw from a lot of guys, and specifically when you’re talking about that type of production, that’s guys really taking it to heart, that we have one op with this team in 2023, and we’re going to make the most of it and be unrelenting with our standards. I’ve said it time and time again that it’s an incredibly coachable locker room, and they definitely earned that victory.” The NFL is week to week and the Dolphins have turned their attention to Sunday’s game with division rival the Buffalo Bills.

“If you need to be motivated for a game like this, check your pulse,” said McDaniel.

The Dolphins will be at Orchard Park in Buffalo, kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern Time.