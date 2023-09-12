“This Year I Was In My Bag A Little Bit More” | Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Says Offseason Work On Craft, Not Just Speed, Has Made Him Unguardable

The Miami Dolphins are 1-0 thanks to star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passing for 466 yards and three touchdowns in a road win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Tagovailoa’s performance was the third-best in an opening game since the merger, trailing only Tom Brady’s 517-yard performance against the Dolphins in 2011, and Dolphins legend Dan Marino’s 473-yard outing in 1994 in a 39-35 come-from-behind victory over the Drew Bledsoe-led New England Patriots.

On the receiving end of 215 of Tagovailoa’s 466-yard day was speedster Tyreek Hill, who tallied 11 receptions and two touchdowns. Hill’s day also made history assign to his record of games with at least 10 receptions, 200 yards and two touchdowns. It was the third time Hill has done so, and no other player in the league has done it once. Always known for his elite game-breaking speed, Hill has developed into a complete well-rounded receiver.

Hill Can’t Be Guarded

In wake of his huge performance, Hill didn’t miss the opportunity to let everyone know that he’s always felt that no one can cover him. During his postgame interview Hill pretty much said just that.

“Oh, man, everything was more fluid this year,” Hill said. “Because last year, man, I was just banking on my speed and just banking on me outrunning guys. But this year, I was in my bag a little more on release moves and routes at the top, stuff like that.”

“I always feel like nobody can guard me,” he added. “As a competitor, I feel like if you ask anybody in our room, they’ll say the same thing — can’t nobody guard me or them. I just feel like, that’s a competitive mindset. I want the ball — that sounds kind of like … crazy, you know.”

Hill Says Team Leaned On Him Late

Trailing 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins went to Hill often, and he responded, catching the game-winning touchdown with just under two minutes left in the game. Tua trusts Hill, and that means everything to Hill.

“Kind of leaned on me a little bit toward the end. And that just means more targets for me, though. I kind of enjoy that.”

Last season Hill set career highs with 119 receptions for 1,710 yards. Based on Sunday’s performance, it’s very plausible those numbers could be shattered in 2023.

ESPN‘s Shannon Sharpe even called Hill the “scariest player in the NFL” over Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Randy Moss.



