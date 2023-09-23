“To Me, You’ll Be A Cub, Brother” | Micah Parsons Warns Tyreek Hill Not To Change From “The Cheetah” To Parsons’ Nickname “The Lion”

Tyreek Hill vs. Micah Parson is the beef you didn’t know you needed in football.



The always bombastic Hill raved about himself after a dominant performance in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, where he delivered 11 catches, 215 yards, and two touchdowns.

During a press conference after the 36-34 victory, Hill decided that his spirit animal choice might not be as robust and inadvertently treaded into another player’s animalistic territory.

“I feel like nobody can guard me,” Hill said during the postgame media session. “As a competitor, I feel like if you ask anybody in our room, they’re going to say the same thing. Can’t nobody guard me or them. That’s just a competitive mindset, you know. I want the ball. Being the captain, I sometimes got to just get out of my shell and just turn up and show people that maybe I’m not a cheetah, I’m a lion, baby.”

The Lions Share

However, someone else already uses the moniker of “lion,” Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and he did not take kindly to Hill playing with his chosen alter ego.

“Tyreek, please don’t never say you’re a lion again,” Parsons said on his podcast, “The Edge.” “Stick to ‘The Cheetah’ brother. You don’t want nothing to do with this lion work. Please stay away from the lion. At least you did say you’re a baby lion. To me, you’ll be a cub, brother, and you know the battle’s always back and forth between me and you. “So I expect your response. You’re going to try and say something stupid. Keep leading up to that Christmas game, brother. So I’m going to see you real soon. ‘The Lion’ versus ‘The Cheetah’ matchup is going to be very, very soon, and I can’t wait for it.”

What’s Beef

As predicted, “The Cheetah” clapped back with all the smoke he could muster on his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said.”

“When we play you December 25, on Christmas Day, I have a present for you, my boy,” Hill said. “I know you seen my little clip, the way I was blocking the D-end. I’m big like that. I’m off the edge like that. So, you better watch your back, because I’m gonna blindside you. I’m gonna show you that game who the real lion is. Like I said, baby, I’m the cheetah and the lion. I’m the real hybrid on the field, baby.”

With Parsons registering three sacks and seven total tackles, helping the 2-0 emboldened Cowboys with his will to win, December can’t come soon enough.