What’s Next For Russell Wilson? | Three Destinations Where The Future Hall of Famer Could Still Thrive 

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was benched last week for not agreeing to move the injury guarantee in his contract from 2024 to 2025.

That clause would become fully guaranteed before next season starts if left unchanged. The former Seattle Seahawks stalwart told reporters over the weekend that he’s known about the threat that he’d be benched if he didn’t change the contract since late October.

Imagine playing under that pressure on top of just trying to win in a brutal AFC with a team of average talent and a head coach who had intentions of throwing you under the bus if things went awry.

Sean Payton Tried To Blame Russ’ Performance To Coverup Truth

Head coach Sean Payton made it seem as if it was a performance-based benching when he announced the move. Wilson who signed a five-year, $242 million extension prior to last season, still has three years and $160 million in guaranteed money left on his deal.

As of now no one knows if the Broncos will attempt to trade him or release him, but after this slimy move there’s no way he takes another snap in the “Mile High City.”

Where Could Russell Wilson End Up?

Wilson can still help plenty of other QB-strapped teams.

Wilson’s Season Stats:

3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

Wilson’s Career Stats:

43,653 passing yards, 334 touchdowns and 106 interceptions.

He’s 115-72-1 as a starter including 9-7 in the postseason, with two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl win.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler offered some potential destinations.

“Talked to teams who believe Atlanta, Pittsburgh and New England,” Fowler said. “A lot of teams could use a good veteran who’s still playing relatively well this season.”

Was waiting for someone in the mainstream media to speak up for Russell Wilson like this. Russ has been nothing short of a professional since that trade. He doesn’t deserve the treatment he’s getting.



Ryan Clark said it best… “Sean Payton, you’re lucky you had the right one.” pic.twitter.com/xMlhZsYvGN — Karl Nelson (@karlnelsonjr) December 29, 2023



New England Patriots

With head coach Bill Belichick likely out at season’s end, the Pats will be starting over. Since Tom Brady departed following the 2019 season, the Patriots have not been able to figure out the game’s most vital position. In fact, they’ve gone 29-37, with a revolving door of guys like Cam Newton, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe at the helm. Wilson would be an immediate upgrade in Foxborough.



Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have a nice nucleus of offensive players, including running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London. What’s missing is a quarterback. Second-year player Desmond Ridder doesn’t look like anything more than a solid backup, and journeyman Taylor Heinicke is just that.

Reports are the team would be interested in trading for Chicago Bears star QB Justin Fields if they decide to take a signal-caller with the No. 1 overall pick. That’s not etched in stone, so signing Wilson wouldn’t be a bad stopgap pickup for them.



Las Vegas Raiders

If interim head coach Antonio Pierce is given the job permanently, he can’t believe that Aiden O’Connell is the answer going forward. Bringing in someone like Wilson to maybe groom a player like Jayden Daniels or another young QB they may draft could be the way to go. Wilson would also help open up the running game with Josh Jacobs and give receiver Davante Adams a reason to smile again.

Other Possible Landing Spots But Not Likely

Pittsburgh — They drafted Kenny Pickett just last year in the first round.

Washington — New ownership wants to see how they can build around Sam Howell or draft a guy at No. 2

Minnesota — Losing Kirk Cousins killed their season, but is signing a soon-to-be 35-year-old Wilson the way to keep all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson around?