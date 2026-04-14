‘I’m Sick Of It’: Uncle Luke Blasts White Power 5 College Coaches As ‘Used Car Salesmen’ Who Don’t Care About Black Kids

Rapper Luther Campbell, aka Uncle Luke from the legendary 2 Live Crew, has also been a coach, mentor and community advocate for the thousands of kids who have played football in his Miami-based league. He has watched the culture evolve and has seen some kids make it out of poverty, and others became pawns in a game that greatly benefited some white head coach.

RELATED: ‘Turned Them Against Me’: Uncle Luke’s Service To Miami Community Doesn’t Mean Family Respects Him, Despite Paying $2.5M In Child Support

The age of NIL has brought many opinions, now that student-athletes are getting paid millions, calling more shots and dictating where and when they will sacrifice their bodies so that coaches can live lavish lives.

Uncle Luke Blasts White College Coaches As Used Car Salesmen Who Don’t Care About Black Kids

Of course, the powers that be don’t like the change and it has forced some “legends” out of the game probably sooner than they would have liked to keep playing God and milking the old system.

Luke doesn’t care. The outspoken Uncle Luke, now 65 years old, and decades from when his explicit group stood up to law enforcement and the government for the right to freedom of speech, spoke bluntly on his podcast, accusing white college coaches of being Donald Trump supporters who could care less about the Black players that they recruit.

Luke went off pic.twitter.com/7qdiNkVjTM — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) April 14, 2026

He went on a profanity-laced tirade to show his frustration with the system and get his point across, using Tommy Tuberville as a classic example. Tuberville, rose to become U.S. Senator from Alabama after rising to stardom on the backs of Black players as head coach at Auburn University from 1999 to 2008.

“Soon as he got his ass out of college football and ran for the Senate…F– all the n–s. If you don’t believe me. Look at some of these coaches. They all support Donald Trump. They all Fk with DEI. I don’t know if there is one white coach in Power 5 football that gives an F about these kids. They are used car salesmen. I’m just keeping it a buck,” Luke said on his Instagram post.

Uncle Luke Criticizes HBCU Alumni For Not Cutting Checks To Boost NIL Collectives

Then he turned his criticism to HBCUs and the way these schools run their football programs from a leadership position.

Luke added:

“I hope the HBCUs get their sh*t together. These Presidents who want to be the football coach and all up in the videos… I hope HBCU alumni don’t think that just because you buy a ticket to the game and don’t put any money into the collectives so we can get our kids back… Our kids can play for these HBCU’s where these Black men give a damn about these kids, and you can get you a great HBCU education and marry you an HBCU sister.

I’m sick of it. Name me a white coach that gives a f*k about Black players, Name me one of these coaches who don’t cape for Donald Trump. They kiss his ass… It’s a business deal for them. That’s why they are trying their ass off from stopping these Black kids from reaping the benefits they should be reaping.

Uncle Luke Blasts Dabo Swinney, Other Coaches For Complaining To Congress about NIL

Luke has criticized college coaches who are spending more time trying to control NIL and how it’s distributed then investing it their players’ futures.

“Why are you going to Congress?” asked Luke before predicting how this all ends. “They are going to propose a bill in Congress to regulate these students’ NIL. Then bring law to regulate NIL and transfer portal.”

RELATED: “Dabo Is Not For Today’s Players Getting Their Due”| Dabo Swinney Doesn’t Want Black Athletes to Get NIL Bag, But He Signs $115M Contract Extension

Fans React To Uncle Luke’s Rant About White College Coaches, HBCUs

Luke makes some valid points, and issues of race that don’t disappear from our society always seem to ruffle the feathers of people in comfortable positions.

“I have been saying this for years now…Look at Tommy Tuberville, Bruce Pearl, Nick Saban, etc…Look at some of the vile things they say about Black athletes after they stop coaching them,” one fan on X agreed. “On point “another fan said. “Example. Not One Black Child Should ever play for any university in the State of Alabama!!”

“Today’s player who would rather go play for Alabama and big name white coaches then to go lineup and play for Deion Sanders. The fact that there’s never been a Black man to win a national championship in college football is ridiculous and today’s player is only interested in which college can pay him the most money in NIL deals and I get it, but it’s shameful that the best players aren’t trying to play for Deion Sanders, who’s a Hall of Fame player probably the best athlete of all time and could be a better influence in coach and mentor than any of the White Coaches the best Black talent would rather go play for.”

“Luke, Donald Trump signed the 2019 FUTURE Act, which permanently secured $255M a year in federal funding for HBCU’s, about $2.55 billion over ten years, ending the need for Congress to keep renewing the funding . Just an FYI,” one fan replied.

The arguments continued, because Luke definitely hit a nerve with his rant. The systemic culture of white leadership and Black talent is rife throughout every aspect of American society. While some coaches complain about NIL, it has only made it more impossible for those HBCUs that Luke speaks of to get players, because yes, the bottom line is the money and what’s good for Dabo Swinney is good for any poor recruit with the talent to command a price.

The rabbit hole has already been dug and it’s getting deeper by the day.