‘Turned Them Against Me’: Uncle Luke’s Service To Miami Community Doesn’t Mean Family Respects Him, Despite Paying $2.5M In Child Support

Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbel is a true Miami icon with ties through music, community and athletics. His love for football – especially the Miami Hurricanes –dating back to his days as a groundbreaking and transcending artist for the iconic group 2 Live Crew in the 80s, has been a consistent fabric in his life.

Fittingly, the Miami bass booty-shake music legend was honored recently with a street co-designation on NW 11th Ave that celebrates a legacy bigger than music.

Hip-Hop Legend, Community Activist Uncle Luke Gets Luther Campbell Way

“Congratulations, Luke, on this well-deserved honor. Your influence will live on — on our airwaves, in our neighborhoods, and now, on Luther Campbell Way,” said the award presenter.

Luke was moved by all of the words of support, especially this live and in person rendition of a popular Scarface song.

“A lot happened that day. So many people shared powerful words at my street naming — but this moment right here topped it all. The legend Scarface came through and blessed us all. That meant everything.”

Luke is still a head football coach at Miami Edison. He created the Liberty City Warriors football program, which provides young kids in the Liberty City section of Miami with an opportunity to focus on athletics and academics.

The docuseries “Warriors of Liberty City” follows a season of the Liberty City Warriors and what they experience battling poverty, a love for football and navigating the crime, drugs and pitfalls found in inner-city communities in Florida.

While Luke is honored for decades of helping kids who weren’t his own, his situation with the five kids that he birthed is not as inspiring. It’s actually sad, as Luke recently reveals he paid $2.7 million in child support for his five kids — and says only one called to wish him Happy Father’s Day, revealing his kids were turned against him by their mother.

What an odd situation for a man who has given so much to the youth. One can never understand what goes on behind closed doors or when fathers are absent, but Luke has always been respected within the community and very focused on fighting systemic racism and economic conditions that hold his beloved Miami residents back.

“If you were paying $2500 per month, that’s $2.7M in child support. Now I got the numbers because I never added it up and that’s not including attorney’s fees… That’s well over $3M. And everybody’s mad at me?” Luke said in defense of himself. I tell em’ all I’m crazy. If you hate me so much, why don’t you change your last name. I paid $2500 per month for 18 years. None Of them called me to say Happy Father’s Day because the muthafukas turned them against me. God has a way of teaching people,” Luke continued in the video rant. “Only thing I’m gonna require is that you carry and conduct yourself in a respectful way. When you come over here, come over here in peace You ain’t gonna drink no liquor with me. You ain’t smoking no weed in my house. We ain’t finna have no MF conversations and if you feel like you gown, this ain’t the MF place to be.” “Everybody mad at me.”



Uncle Luke reveals he paid $2.7 million in child support for his 5 kids — and says only one called to wish him Happy Father’s Day, revealing his kids were turned against him.



“Growing Up Hip Hop” Seasonn 6 Exposed Problems Between Uncle Luke and His Kids

Sounds like Luke wanted to get that off of his chest. Relationships are difficult and raising kids is even harder. He seems to be blaming the mother of his children for the drama.

But his appearance on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Season 6 along with his daughter, Lecresha opened up some understanding of their relationship that has been rife with controversy throughout his many years.

Uncle Luke has six or seven children, each from a different mother. In addition, his kids are mostly adults who have been very public about their disagreements with him.

Uncle Luke has tried to defend his name and reputation and has paid up on his child support.

Uncle Luke’s Daughter Accused Him Of Being Abusive Deadbeat

Lecresha, better known as Cree shared that Luke was physically abusive and kicked her and her mom out of the house, in now-deleted YouTube videos. She basically accused him of being a “deadbeat dad” who only claimed one of his children as his own.

After that video was released, Uncle Luke’s oldest daughter, Shane made her own damning video calling for Uncle Luke to help one of her brothers.

“We’ve all cried out for you to be there for us… All the other girls and children have strived and worked beyond whatever our physical or emotional entanglements are with the absence of our father, but unfortunately our brother is not that strong,” she said. “He really needs you.”

Kristen filed for divorce from Luke in 2020, apparently without his knowledge.

Uncle Luke Helped Shape Culture Of Miami Sports and Community

He’s been a demonstrative of all Miami sports teams and a constant voice concerning how the culture of football is an integral part of his community, which boasts the highest number of NFL players of any region in America. From putting Miami on the hip-hop map to mentoring future leaders through athletics, Uncle Luke’s impact is felt from the stage to the streets. As founder of the Liberty City Optimist Club, he empowered generations — including NFL stars like Antonio Brown, Devonta Freeman, Chad OchoCinco Johnson, Duke Johnson and Amari Cooper and Lavonte David — who have all come front that area and received some of Luke’s blessings.