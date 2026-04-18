‘Stop Pretending It’s About Protecting The Game’: Uncle Luke Campbell Calls Out Donald Trump And Nick Saban For Trying To Cap Players’ NIL Earning Potential

It’s no secret that NIL (name, image and likeness) and the transfer portal have changed the landscape of college sports. No sport has seen more turnover and NIL deals than football, which is the cash cow of any program.

READ: ‘I’m Sick Of It’: Uncle Luke Blasts White Power 5 College Coaches As ‘Used Car Salesmen’ Who Don’t Care About Black Kids

In an effort to put a cap on players’ ability to earn an unlimited bag from NIL, former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and President Donald Trump have been working to pass legislation to control that very thing. , who on many occasions has mentioned NIL being a huge reason for his abrupt retirement in January 2024, has been at the forefront of the movement, and one legendary Florida rapper is calling out him, Trump and anyone else lobbying for this change.

How long have I been telling y’all this on The Uncle Luke Show?!



Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump—this has BEEN the play.

They’ve been working behind the scenes to control, limit, and TAKE your NIL money.



Now look—NIL money is finally here… and what do they… pic.twitter.com/EYqOxvGJFy — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) April 6, 2026

2 Live Crew Emcee Isn’t Feeling Saban

The legendary Luther Campbell has never been one to hold his tongue, in fact the emcee who gave “Doo Doo Brown” as a lyric in one of his group’s songs had this to say about the situation as a whole.

“My message to Nick Saban and everyone who sat at that roundtable: while the country is dealing with war and Americans are dying, you’re in a room trying to figure out how to limit what college athletes can earn from their own Name, Image and Likeness. Stop pretending it’s about protecting the game. It’s about protecting the system.”

“Nick Saban’s narrative: control the game, control the players. He claims to want a return to the ‘old days’ of coaching, but it sounds like a defense of a system where only the SEC played by his alleged rules, while others faced different rules.”

Nick Saban said on Capitol Hill today he retired to a large degree because of NIL and all players care about now is getting paid. pic.twitter.com/XUaUkOmWBO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 12, 2024

It didn’t take long for fans to give their opinions on the matter.

“It’s all about protecting the men protecting the system protecting control of their labor,” a fan said.

“That’s the only he reason retired because of nil he couldn’t control anymore has nothing to do with money them university’s making billions they don’t care about a measly couple of million bucks these kids getting,” another fan said.

“Nick Saban is a 100% part of their system. All these little rich white coaches who are in positions of power and making back for what. Lane Kiffin fired and moves on, shows disloyalty and picked up again. Saban in NFL sucked, but hey go to college with all his donors and amazing,” another fan quipped.

“It’s about control. NIL takes power away from coaches, they can no longer threaten scholarships and Blackmail kids into submission,” a fan mentioned.

“This has been Saban’s main crusade since retiring,” another fan said.

Saban Recently Thanked President Trump

In a recent interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends the seven-time national championship-winning head coach thanked the President for his executive order targeting NIL and eligibility rules.

“I would just like to thank President Trump for having the foresight to know that there are things we need to do to change the future of college athletics… I’m especially proud to be a part of it.”

Saban added: “Nothing really works long term without some kind of regulations, something that allows universities to preserve opportunities for all sports, including women’s and Olympic sports, not just football and basketball,” Saban said. “I want to thank the president for leadership and creating a roundtable which consisted of presidents, commissioners, athletic directors, coaches, to gather information as to what might help create some regulation that would help us long term be able to manage and fund all sports so that we can continue to create opportunities for young people.”

No matter how Saban attempts to spin it, most will always believe he’s only doing this because the changes meant he couldn’t control the narrative anymore.