‘U Dusty Bouta Retire Soon Anyway’ | Adidas Goes At Kevin Durant On Social Media Over Anthony Edwards’ Signature Shoe

Last Friday Kevin Durant, the NBA’s most online superstar, got roasted via the Adidas official X account. Durant quote posted a video of Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards, an Adidas athlete, saying the one NBA player he wishes would wear his shoe is Durant. In the video Edwards noted the conflict as KD is a Nike guy.

In Durant’s quote post he made it clear he would never wear Adidas shoes and it prompted a response from the official X account.

“Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers,” KD posted.

Genuinely Funny Social Media Interaction

This prompted a response from Adidas.

“U dusty bouta retire soon anyway,” the Adidas X account replied.

As this picked up steam the Adidas post was deleted and followed up with another burn directed at KD.

“meant to send that from the burner account…”

This is an excellent example of a company engaging in organic social media content. Calling one of the all-time greats “dusty” and then knowing there would be backlash, following up with the burner account dig.

For those that remember, KD was caught using burner accounts to respond to fans that were mad about him leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

KD Is Still That Dude

KD might’ve gotten the last laugh as he passed Moses Malone on Friday, in a game against the Denver Nuggets, for 10th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Not bad for someone “dusty” and close to retirement.

“It’s a long journey to be up there, mentioned with the greats,” Durant said following the game. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of preparation, a lot of people helping me get to this point. As a basketball player, I think it’s our job to go back and know the history of the game and who paved the way for us.”

At age 35 Durant is still playing elite basketball. He’s averaging 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block per game on 51/49/89 shooting splits. His BPM is top-10 in the league and his EPM is in the 97th percentile.

Bradley Beal has barely played this season and Devin Booker has played in 11 of a possible 20 games. Durant is the main reason why the Phoenix Suns have held their own in a loaded Western Conference.

Durant and the Suns will be in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. The winner advances to Las Vegas for the semifinals on Thursday.