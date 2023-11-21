Kevin Durant Is Not Your Personal Bank | Slim Reaper Tells Betting Fans He Owes Them Nothing On The Court Since They Don’t Hit His Cash App When He Gets Them Paid

Kevin Durant had some words for the fans and didn’t even use his burner account for this shade. KD felt some way about fans who constantly ride him for poor performances that don’t yield returns on their bets but never show him love when he helps them cash out.

“When I get ya paid, u don’t DM me and send a small percentage to my cash app, but when them parlays don’t hit, I’m every name in the book,” Durant posted on ‘X.’ “Yall ain’t real.”

The nexus between gambling and professional sports has never been more profound, with marketing for sports wagering omnipresent. There have even been issues with fans confronting players for the perception that they hurt their chances of winning their bets.

When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong

Durant has joked about his power to ruin bettors’ parlays, but in some instances with other players, fans took the extra step of frustration in real life.

Back in late March, current Durant teammate Bradley Beal was still a Washington Wizards guard, and he had a confrontation with a fan during a game in Orlando stemming from a gambling loss. The incident occurred inside Amway Center following the Wizards’ loss to the Orlando Magic on March 21.

As Beal and the Wizards walked toward the locker room, a fan reportedly yelled, “You made me lose $1,300, you f–k.”

Beal reportedly turned, walked back towards the fan, and swiped at his friend, knocking the friend’s hat off.

During the same month, Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier received a threat from a fan on an Instagram DM, who claimed he would knock him out when the team came to Philadelphia to play the Sixers. Rozier responded in kind, letting the fan know that running up on him would not be a good idea.

All The Smoke

In the case of Durant, he usually brings the smoke to the fans but also has a sense of humor.

One social media user turned the moment into a lighthearted one when he could get a chuckle out of Durant. The fans quipped back that Durant, who makes just north of $40 million a year in the NBA this year should be happy to contribute to the bottom line of his viewers with some “band-aids.”

“My ni**a u a multi-millionaire u should be cool with us making a couple of band-aids,” the X user posted.

Durant couldn’t contain how the post made him feel.

“Couple band aids got me cryin [sic]. U right tho [sic], lemme delete my tweet,” Durant responded to the fan.

Durant enjoys trolling way too much, and he knows he wants his flowers or a bag drop when he makes the fans prosperous.