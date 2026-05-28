‘Gotta Be Studied Why Black Athletes Just Rotate The Same 30 Girls’: Tyrese Maxey Celebrates Baby With Bryce Young’s Ex-Girlfriend and Fans Erupt

Former Alabama hoops star Myra Gordon walked out of a relationship with Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young and into parenthood with Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey. Some say it’s an upgrade and win for Gordon. Others don’t understand why pro athletes share so many of the same women.

Pro athletes from different sports sharing the same mother of their children is not uncommon. That world is small and women and men hop off one train and fall in love with another quite often. In many of these cases, the ex-boyfriend is seen as the one taking the loss. People are still giving Pistons Jalen Duren hell for “losing” Angel Reese to Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr. Reese, on the other hand, remains empowered and able to juggle rich NBA ballers, even upgrading along the way.

RELATED: ‘That Baby Gonna Average 20 Rebounds Per Game’: Fans’ Wild Reactions To Rumors Of Relationship Between Angel Reese and Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren

Tyrese Maxey Stole Bryce Young’s Girl & Had Baby With Her?

In the case of Young and Maxey, we are alerted by another situation where a love triangle has resulted in a comeup for former University of Alabama women’s hoops star Myra Gordon.

According to a post on X already viewed by over 1 million people, Gordon, the former girlfriend of Young, recently had a baby with Maxey.

Tyrese maxey really took Bryce young girl and wife’d her lmao it’s gotta be studied why black athletes just rotate the same 30 girls https://t.co/LTLvSBPBXX — John (@iam_johnw) May 28, 2026

“Tyrese Maxey really took Bryce young girl and wife’d her lmao it’s gotta be studied why black athletes just rotate the same 30 girls.” the post captioned above a photo of Maxey and Gordon with their new baby.

The comment led to a stream of opinions about athletes dating the same women and what the mentality behind it is.

“Mfer has no idea how leagues operate. Top-tier women are not attracted to average men,” one user posted before receiving backlash in the comments. “What’s your definition of top tier?” one netizen quipped. “a b*tch that’s ran thru is top tier? Lol,” another fan commented.

There were other theories as to why this sharing of girlfriends and baby’s mothers is becoming increasingly common.

“You’ll be amazed how socially awkward a lot of athletes are before they get to the league, ” a person commented on X. “Here’s the thing: they don’t need social skills. Top tier athlete women chase them. They dont have to say a word,” another fan explained. “I don’t think athletes have a large dating pool like we think.. The only hoes they have connections to are women that are already making money that are able to get into the high end small private social events celebrities attend or bbl IG models they see while scrolling,” another user commented on X. “I forgot who explained it, think it was gilbert arenas” one fan replied, “but he said it’s cuz they already apart of the lifestyle so they don’t gotta worry about they’re business bein out there and the girls wont be star struck by the lifestyle.”

Gordon Announced Pregnancy On 24th Birthday

In September 2024, Gordon was spotted with Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey at an Eagles–Falcons game in Atlanta, with Maxey even appearing on the Jumbotron during the game. That was their coming out party and social media posts from Gordon featuring Maxey sealed the deal that they were dating, and Young was officially out of the picture.

Former Alabama hoops star Myra Gordon walked out of a relationship with Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young and into parenthood with Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey. Some say it’s an upgrade and win for Gordon. Others don’t understand why pro athletes share so many of the same women.

Gordon turned heads with an Instagram reel post she made back in November that announced she was pregnant on her 24th birthday. This is shortly after she split with Young, whom she was in a long-term relationship with.

Cam Newton Warned Tyrese Maxey To be Careful How He Moved

The situation got so tense behind the scene that Cam Newton, a former Panthers QB and friend of Young, publicly warned Maxey to be “very careful” about the situation, noting that if the relationship didn’t work out, it could draw backlash and create more problems for everyone.

Well Maxey doesn’t seem to be looking back. After reports that the couple had broken up, new photos of Maxey holding their newborn have surfaced. He has a huge smile on his face, giving indications that he’s not going anywhere.

Tyrese Maxey’s $203M NBA Contract Dwarfs Young’s NFL Deal: Myra Gordon Came Up

People might not agree with Gordon dating Young and then Maxey, but in the larger scheme of things, she upgraded the diamonds on the designer bag. Maxey is considered a higher caliber player in his league and also makes way more money.

In fairness to Young, his play has dramatically improved since his breakup with Gordon. The often-maligned Young took strides forward in 2025 after an uneven first two seasons in the NFL. Young posted career highs in passing and led the Panthers to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“What we saw Bryce do this year was just really own and dominate the operations at the line of scrimmage and was able to give him more information standing up there, seeing the shell, seeing what’s happening with the front,” Canales said on NFL Network. “Whether it’s run-game protection or pass game, you’re taking a lot of information in. Early on, I saw him really make strides there and master that part.”

Tyrese Maxey and Myra Gordon are in love and recently brought a baby into the world. (Instagram/myra gordon)

Tyrese Maxey is under contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on a five-year, $203.85 ($40M per) million rookie max extension signed on July 7, 2024. The deal is fully guaranteed and runs through the 2028–29 season, making him one of the NBA’s highest-paid young guards

Bryce Young, on the other hand, plays a sport that is far more taxing on the body and tends to lead to a shorter career-span. He’s only on a four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $37,955,071. The deal includes a hefty signing bonus of $24,603,688, but averages out to less than $10M per season.