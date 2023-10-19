Travis Kelce Closes On $6 Million Mansion Hideout Because Thirsty Fans Can’t Stop Sweating Him And Taylor Swift | It’s Getting Serious

Travis Kelce’s life has changed dramatically since his relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift became a sports-entertainment-cultural moment. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has purchased a new, more exclusive home after paparazzi and fans began to stalk his home to get a glimpse of the famous couple.

Kelce reportedly closed on Tuesday on the new digs in an exclusive gated community in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood, Kansas. The new 16,000-square-foot mansion is opulent, with a reported six bedrooms and six baths.

Kelce Upgrades

According to TMZ, Travis has all the trimmings at the residence, which is replete with a pool and attached waterfall. Additionally, the sportsman added two courts: tennis and pickleball, and a mini golf course. More than anything, the most significant upgrade Kelce has secured is privacy for his even higher-profile life.

Last week, after the Chiefs’ 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football,” Taylor and Kelce made headlines when she spent the night at the two-time Super Bowl world champion’s home. Paparazzi took shots of Swift’s security luxury SUVs sitting outside all night, and the images of Kelce’s house went viral.

Later the next afternoon, Kelce’s mother, Donna, was seen arriving at the mansion. Additionally, Kansas City Police officers needed to patrol Kelce’s neighborhood, even stopping cars that came into the area for safety.

History Of Hype

Over the weekend, the couple’s presence was on overload in the streets of New York City and on the screen as they took part in the lampooning of themselves on the “Saturday Night Live” season premiere. They then hit popular food hot spot Nobu in Manhattan and the after-party for “Saturday Night Live.”

Swift has also been a touchpoint for the NFL during the season, with her appearances in the suites of Kansas City Chiefs games boosting ticket and merch sales. It has been an unintended benefit for the league and even for Kelce, who has gone from star football player to a part of the latest “it” couple with cult attention.

Whether Kelce was planning on upgrading his home or not in the future, those plans were accelerated when his relationship became an international trending topic.