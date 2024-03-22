Travis Hunter’s A College Millionaire Helping Family, Not Hurting College Sports| Five-Bedroom House For Mommy and $100K Engagement Ring For Fiancée

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter continues to give and receive blessings on the way to the NFL. In the same way that Deion Sanders has taken Hunter under his wing and helped his financial and athletic ascension, Hunter is now taking on those similar responsibilities as the money-making man of the family.

Hunter, the 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner, recognizing him as college football’s most versatile player, posted a video on YouTube in which he explained that he bought his mom a new five-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Savannah, Georgia:

How Much Is House Travis Hunter Bought His Family?

“It’s better for my mom. It’s better for us…my siblings,” said Hunter on closing day.

According to the Savannah, Georgia, market, a house with those specifications has an average price ranging from $350,000 to over $1 million, so the highest-ranked prospect to ever commit to an HBCU continues to reach new heights as a 20-year-old college star who didn’t have to take money under the table or wait until he was a pro for her his family to benefit from his immense talents.

The house purchase was a surprise for his mother Ferrante Edmonds. Hunter made her think that he was house shopping and wanted her to come along. With the help of his fiancée, Hunter concocted a grand scheme.

After everyone toured it, Hunter’s mom read a note that revealed the truth. Her son had bought the house for her. There was a huge uproar from everyone in attendance and then confetti rained down.

Hunter is from Georgia, building a legendary high school résumé in Suwanee, Georgia, near Atlanta. After rising to No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation, Hunter shocked the world and flipped from his Florida State commitment to make history with Deion Sanders and HBCU Jackson State.

$2.5M NIL Valuation Leads To Second Lavish Purchase For Travis Hunter

According to the latest On3 NIL Valuations, Hunter has the sixth-highest name, image and likeness (NIL) value among current college athletes at $2.4 million.

The only football players ahead of Hunter on the list are his Colorado teammate in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.

“We making big moves now, ” Hunter said on his YouTube channel. “My second big purchase.”

Back in February of 2024, Hunter upped the ante by presenting his longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee with a $100K engagement ring. Hunter and Lenee have been an item since he starred at Collins Hill High School in Georgia.

Congratulations: #Buffaloes Travis Hunter just got engaged to his high school sweetheart Leanna Lenee 🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/TGrF0mi0Uc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 4, 2024

Hunter Proves NIL Money Is Helping Families Not Hurting Amateur Sport

When coaches and opponents of NIL money speak out against it, claiming that it’s rotting the moral fabric of college sports and its “true purpose”, look at a situation like Hunter’s. He chose a path that he wouldn’t have ever chosen in years prior to the NIL and Deion Sanders’ arrival onto the college football scene.

Through the ability to leverage his talents for money, Hunter was able to make choices and choose environments that he knew could also help his growth off the football field. He didn’t have to settle for a university that was elite but wouldn’t allow him to maximize his value by playing two ways or treated him like a commodity rather than a son. He’s perfectly packaged and ready to comfortably be chose by any NFL team.

Hunter is also a pioneer, as the highest-rated HBCU recruit in history, showing the sports world and NFL scouts still uncertain about HBCU talent that it’s possible to rise to the first round of the NFL Draft (where Hunter will undoubtedly be slated in early 2025 NFL Draft Boards)