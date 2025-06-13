‘Most Disrespected Heisman Trophy Winner Ever’: Travis Hunter Fans Outraged Over Jacksonville Rookie’s 76 ‘Madden NFL 26’ Rating Not His $3.275M Home

Travis Hunter is riding a high that nobody can bring him down from. He got married to his love Leanna Lenee despite the public cries to let her go or at least have her sign a prenuptial agreement. He’s dancing and prancing at Jaguars camp but also showing flashes of the incredible two-way skills that elevated him to the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

RELATED: ‘Too Many Laws For The Person Without The Money’: Cam’ron and Mase Blast $46.5M Travis Hunter’s Decision Not To Make Wife Leanna Lenee Sign Prenup

Travis Hunter Purchases $3.275M Home In Jacksonville

Also, it was recently reported that Hunter just 30 days after tying the knot, purchased a $3.275 million home in the gated Deerwood Country Club in Jacksonville, where team alums such as defensive tackle John Henderson and placekicker Josh Scobee reside, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

According to reports, Hunter purchased the home through limited liability on May 30 — days after he and Leanna De La Fuente got married in Tennessee on May 24. Hunter and his wife registered the limited liability company with the state on May 9 and serve as managers and owners of the LLC, according to reports. Angela Stringfellow with Keller Williams Realty Atlantic Partners was the listing agent.

Travis Hunter’s new $3.275M home is part of a gated community. (Angela Stringfellow/Keller Williams Atlantic Partners)

The 8,125-square-foot, two-story mini-palace boasts 13 rooms, including five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a four-car garage.

Travis Hunter Blasts Low Madden Player Rating

You can’t beat that. However, despite all of the success, “Madden NFL 26” is clearly not buying the Hunter hype. In fact, the 76 overall rating Hunter received in the upcoming EA Sports game, set to release August 14, is downright disrespectful for a player of his stature and special skill set.

Travis Hunter on his Madden rating being a 76:



🗣️“I’m not worried about a Madden rating right now. I’m worried about playing football.” —Travis Hunter



🎥@Jaguars pic.twitter.com/YUUZfvuhZj — Ben Armendariz (@benjamin__Ba) June 11, 2025

It’s no more than a decent rookie mark by Madden standards, but another shot at Dion and the Colorado program by the creators of the game. Like every other obstacle or show of disrespect, the 22-year-old took it in stride.

“That’s the ‘Madden’ rating, that’s it,” Hunter said with a smile during minicamp this week. “I’m not worried about a ‘Madden’ rating right now. I’m worried about playing football.”

EA Ratings Adjuster Chad “Ochocinco” Hating On Travis Hunter?

The rating predictably started a debate on social media, not only between fans but between Hunter and EA Sports ratings adjuster Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who has said in the past that he’s not convinced Hunter can be a dominant wide receiver. Playing two-ways, he doesn’t give him much of a shot.

Hunter won the 2024 Heisman and dominated at Colorado in his final season, playing 1,552 total snaps across offense, defense, and special teams. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, added a rushing score, and made four interceptions with 11 pass breakups on defense. Pro Football Focus graded him as the most unique talent in the country.

Still, Johnson wasn’t ready to elevate the rookie to the same grade as proven NFL players. Hunter kind of knew this was coming. Back in December, during a podcast conversation between the two, Hunter told Johnson he deserved an 85. Johnson shot back with a 76. “That’s the best I could do for you as a rookie,” Johnson said.

Always looking for a chance to humble a Deion Sanders product, fans weren’t exactly rallying around Hunter.

One user posted, “He isn’t a star, lol. Hasn’t played a single snap yet.”

Another said, “Generational bust. Calling it now.”

Not too many fans seemed outraged by the rating but were more reserved in predicting Hunter’s career to be a failure. “Ok I mean that’s pretty fair,” said one netizen.

“He will be a bust,” responded another.

Just because you are the first does not mean you are great at either position

One fan probably summed it up best:

“THE MOST DISRESPECTED HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER EVER !!”

THE MOST DISRESPECTED HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER 🏆 EVER !! pic.twitter.com/oOThkxm9GX — TAP TAP (@TAPTAP9577) June 12, 2025

Jaguars Letting Hunter Show His Skills As Two-Way Player

In the meantime, Hunter has the belief and the ability to prove all naysayers wrong. So far he’s been making an impact in Jaguars’ minicamp. According to reports, on Wednesday, he scored a receiving TD during 11-on-11s and made a sensational, but typical for Travis, one-handed pick in OTAs earlier this month. So he’s flexing on both sides of the ball despite the loud doubts..

“He’s got a wealth of talent and he’s super intelligent,” said Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. “He’s really quick on the uptake, a fun guy to coach.”

Travis is participating on both sides of the ball, and the Jaguars seem committed to splitting his time and allowing him to shine. That 76 Madden rating might actually turn out to be the biggest bust in Madden player-rating history.