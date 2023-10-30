Top 5 Black QBs Following Week 8 | Dak Prescott And Jalen Hurts Show Out Ahead Of Huge Clash In Week 9

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys prepare to face each other next week in a huge NFC East battle in Philly, their QBs are playing as good as they have all season.

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

On a day where the Cowboys overwhelmed the Los Angeles Rams, Prescott had his best game of the season. The oft-maligned QB was in his bag, going 25 of 31 for 304 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He connected with star wideout CeeDee Lamb 12 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Prescott will lead the Cowboys into hostile Philly to face the 7-1 NFC-leading Eagles next Sunday.

Prescott is 8-3 versus Philly in his career. Prescott’s completion percentage to Lamb this season is 80 percent. When asked how he and Lamb have been so in sync, Prescott said, “Work, a lot of work. … A lot of time invested.”

Not to be outdone was Hurts, who put together his best game of the season in a hard-fought 38-31 victory over the Washington Commanders. In the game Hurts shook off a slow start to finish 29-for-38 for 319 yards and four touchdowns. He and wide receiver A.J. Brown have been on a tear this season, and Sunday was no different, as Brown had eight receptions on eight targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

This season the Hurts-Brown duo has been even more dynamic than when they led the team to the Super Bowl. Hurts finished 15-for-15 with three touchdown passes when targeting his dynamic receiving duo of Brown and former Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

3. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

In a matchup of the No. 1 (Young) and No. 2 overall pick (C.J. Stroud), Young got the upper hand. The 2023 top overall pick led the previously winless Panthers to their first win of the season going 22 of 31 for 235 yards and one touchdown. Throughout the season it’s been Stroud who’s looked better, but on Sunday Young showed why the Panthers chose him with top overall choice.

Young led a 15-play, 86-yard drive that led to kicker Eddie Pineiro’s 23-yard field goal as time expired. An elated Young described the moment to reporters after the game.

“You love opportunities like that,” Young said. “To end the game on your own terms and to try to go out and take the game. You know, down one, what else would you hope for?”

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

LJ8 is becoming Mr. Efficiency in this new Ravens offense. Led by a dominant defense and running game, the dynamic Jackson turned in a modest performance of 18-for-27 for 157 yards and one touchdown in the Ravens’ win at Arizona. The stats don’t tell the whole story with Jackson, as he was in complete control of the offense all day and just took what the aggressive Cardinals defense gave them.

5. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Smith was good, not great. But he was money when his team needed it most. The former West Virginia Mountaineers star went 23 of 37 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. It was Smith’s late touchdown pass to rookie Jaxson Smith-Njigba that was the difference.

The Seahawks have a high ceiling, but it will depend on the play of Smith. With the Niners surprisingly losing three straight the NFC West is wide open.



Honorable Mention:

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Wilson led the Broncos to their first win over the Kansas City Chiefs since 2015. The oft-criticized signal-caller tossed three touchdowns and thoroughly outplayed his counterpart Patrick Mahomes. The win comes just a couple weeks after Wilson passed for a paltry 95 yards in a loss at K.C.