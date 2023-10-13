‘Russell Wilson Get Rid Of Your Girl’ | Rapper Cam’Ron Says RW3 Must Choose Which Ring He Wants. Is He Serious?  

The advice that rapper-turned-eight figure sports talk show host Cam’Ron gave Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won’t make his wife Ciara very happy.

Denver Broncos are now 1-5 on the season and 0-12 versus the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starter in 2018, including Thursday night’s 19-8 road loss.

Wilson wasn’t very good, and while his numbers had been solid coming in, they haven’t translated to wins. Thursday’s outing was a season-low performance; 13-for-22 for 95 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Killa Cam Says Russ Needs To Get Rid Of Ciara

Since arriving in Denver, Wilson’s record is now 5-16, and rapper Cam’Ron, for some reason, believes the quarterback needs to choose the Broncos or his wife Ciara in order to win another Super Bowl.

Huh?

The Dipset rapper can’t be serious, can he?

During a recent episode of “The Come And Talk To Me” show, when asked about Wilson and what’s going on in Denver, the Harlem emcee had this to say:

“Sean Payton, you tried. Russell Wilson, get rid of your girl. That’s the only suggestion I got for you. I don’t know what else to do for you. “You want to win. It depends on what kind of ring you want. Do you want the ring from marriage or do you want the Super Bowl ring.”

Cam is clearly trolling; Wilson has a Super Bowl ring and has played in two Super Sunday games. He’s also married to Ciara, the singer and songwriter, and the couple is expecting their third child together and fourth overall.

So, if Cam is really insinuating that Wilson choose between a Super Bowl ring or his family, he’s crazy. That’s a no-brainer, and it’s just like Cam to say something like this and watch it go viral.





Wilson Might Not Be In Denver Much Longer

Cam saying Russ should divorce Ciara is crazy, and that won’t happen. What’s even wilder is Russ was never going to win a Super Bowl in Denver anyway. The team is about to go through a rebuild constructed to the liking of new HC Sean Payton.

This current Broncos roster isn’t something that Payton has been able to put his stamp on yet. Moving Wilson would expedite the rebuild, because a player like that would bring plenty of draft capital in return.

Russ could end up playing in another city, but one thing he ain’t doing is divorcing his wife as Cam oddly suggested.