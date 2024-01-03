This Family Has Gold In Their DNA: Ciara Finds Out That She Is A Cousin Of Derek Jeter

Ciara Wilson is your favorite celebrity’s favorite celebrity. She’s extremely talented and beautiful, and has a loving family that includes a Super Bowl Champion husband as well. But now she’s finding out that her extended family includes one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

Ciara Is Related To Derek Jeter

Ciara and her children’s family tree is full of famous people. On one hand, you have her and husband Russell Wilson, as well as her older son’s father, hip-hop star Future. On the other hand, she is related to Derek Jeter.

According to “Finding Your Roots” host Henry Louis Gates Jr., Ciara and the longtime Yankees legendary shortstop are distant cousins.

The exclusive clip of the revelation was played on NBC’s “Today” show on Jan. 2, and it featured Ciara’s reaction to finding out she has more greatness in her already great family.

“What?” Ciara said when finding out the shocking news. “You are kidding me. Derek Jeter!”

According to Gates, Ciara and Jeter share “a long identical stretch of DNA on their 14th chromosome.”

What Did Russell Wilson Have To Say?

Ciara wasn’t the only one excited about uncovering an unknown family member.

Russell Wilson tweeted out on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Always Knew It!”

Wilson, who is facing a handful of problems on his own, is still extremely supportive of his wife, which is indicative of the type of husband and person that Wilson is.

The Denver Broncos quarterback was recently benched for the remainder of the year after it was revealed that Denver approached him and asked for him to change an injury clause from his contract to save them money.

Wilson, who refused, was threatened with being benched for the remainder of the season, and it ultimately happened.

Shortly after the public benching, it was also reported that Wilson fully expects to be released from the Broncos in the offseason, setting him up to be on his third NFL team in his career, should he sign elsewhere.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post on X, “The NFLPA told the Broncos in a Nov. 4 letter that their threat to bench Russell Wilson over injury guarantee in the contract was illegal and violated the CBA, creating the possibility for litigation and arbitration against the team and NFL.”

In other words, this whole contract dispute with the Broncos and Wilson has only opened up a Pandora’s box for more fines, punishments, and an overall terrible look for a franchise that is still trying to rebound from a horrible season last year, as well as finding their footing under head coach Sean Payton.

Could Derek Jeter Facilitate A Russell Wilson Move To Minnesota?

With Jeter officially a part of the Wilson family now, this sets up a perfect scenario for Russell Wilson to end up being the newest starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings.

Derek Jeter is part-owner of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Vikings most likely will be hitting the open market for a quarterback in the offseason. It’s a reach, but maybe Jeter’s Minnesota connections could be used to help Wilson team up with Justin Jefferson next year.