Russell Wilson And Ciara Keep Giving Future Lessons On Consistency | Couple Announces She’s Pregnant With Their Third Child Together

The Russell Wilson family is expanding once again, and recently he and his wife and singer, Ciara announced via social media that she is pregnant with another child.

Wilson has been getting busy this offseason, and while many Denver Broncos fans are hoping his “busy” is on the field improving from the worst season of his rather exceptional career, he’s been busy at adding another child to his large and beautiful family.

This has to make Ciara’s first child’s father, rap star Future feel a bit more insecure, as he has been vocal about his negative feelings about Wilson raising his son Future Zahir Wilburn .

Russell Wilson & Ciara Announce New Baby Coming

Russell Wilson, 34, and Ciara, 37, announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, via social media when Ciara posted a video of herself showing off her baby bump by the pool, with her biggest fan, Russell Wilson filming the video.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Ciara posted the video with the caption “You look at me like that again, we make another kid. You my heart I’m your rib,” calling on the lyrics from her song “How We Roll”.

Wilson followed up with a tweet of his own posting the same video and captioning it: “That’s just ‘How We Roll.”

What Gender Is Ciara and Russell Wilson’s New Baby?

As we wait to find out if it’s a boy or a girl, and what name they decide to ride with, the addition of this child to the family adds on to a family of 5. Russell Wilson and Ciara already have 3-year-old son Win, and 6-year-old daughter Sienna Princess. Russell is also a stepdad to Ciara and rapper Future’s child Future Zahir.

Russell had already previously signaled he wanted to expand the family. When he was on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” last year he said “can we have more babies?” to Ciara, to which she laughed and happily replied, “We definitely can,” later adding, “I’m down to do it again with you.”

With this next baby on the way, this will hopefully give more inspiration for Russell Wilson to give his all on the field knowing when his career is all said and done he will have a young loving family to come home to.

He definitely needs to have a significantly better season than his first disastrous stint in Denver last year.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl champion passed for a career-low 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with being sacked a career-high 55 times. Wilson failed to make the Pro Bowl for just the second time in his illustrious career.

He’ll need all the motivation he can get, considering his Denver Broncos are in the same division as Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert, who is the highest player in the league.

The Raiders are also better after acquiring the steady Jimmy Garoppolo to pair with explosive Davante Adams. There’s going to be some stiff competition in the AFC West.