Kansas City Chiefs Need Chris Jones Almost As Much As They Need Patrick Mahomes, But Defensive Lineman’s Price Tag May Be Too High

The Kansas City Chiefs and star defensive lineman Chris “Stone Cold” Jones have hit a stalemate in contract extension talks.

Jones, who’s not been a part of the team offseason program or training camp is now threatening to sit out until Week 8, that’s when he’ll have to report to be eligible for this season and get credit for the season under his belt. Jones says he’s willing to sit out and miss his weekly pay of $1.1 million because, as he put it, “I can afford it.”

Per head coach Andy Reid, things between Jones and the team are not good, in fact Reid says there’s been no contact for awhile now.

Speaking to reporters, Reid, who’s usually laid back, sounded perturbed when asked about his star defensive player.

“There has been no communication so I don’t know if Jones will be present for week one,” Reid said. “Whatever happens, happens. The game goes on right? That’s how it works.”

Not exactly what the Chiefs want to hear as it pertains to the most important member of their defense.

Could Reid Get More Involved To Help Reach Agreement?

In some instances, coaches have gotten involved in an effort to expedite the negotiation process with a deal that’s beneficial for both parties. But, when asked about that, Reid didn’t sound as if he’d be getting involved.

“No not right now there is not [a way to get involved in the negotiations],” Reid said. “Jones and the front office have to communicate, do their thing. There’s just been no communication.”

Are Jones’ contract demands so high that the team has halted negotiations?

That has to be the reason, because there’s no way a player of Jones’ caliber isn’t in camp unless he’s asking for more than the team is willing to pay.

What’s even more odd is as currently constructed the Chiefs can’t win a Super Bowl without Jones. This isn’t the same as trading Tyreek Hill and moving on, knowing you still have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on that side of the football.

Jones is the defensive catalyst for a KC defense that has been a weak spot at times throughout the entire Mahomes Era.

Jones Finished Third In DPOY Voting In 2022

In 2022, Jones was the best interior defensive lineman in the league, and yes that list includes Los Angeles Rams lineman Aaron Donald, the three-time DPOY.

Jones, who finished with a career-high 15 sacks, also finished third in DPOY voting behind Niners edge rusher Nick Bosa, who won the award, and Cowboys do-it-all linebacker Micah Parsons, who finished second in voting for the second consecutive season.

KC needs Jones almost as much as they need Patrick Mahomes.