“That’s Never Come Up In Any Of My Conversations With Andy” | Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Opens Up About Andy Reid Retirement Chatter

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has done everything in his illustrious coaching career. The 65-year-old offensive savant, whom players love playing for, has been to the mountaintop twice in the past four seasons, and reports suggest he may have been mulling walking away from the game in February after winning his second Super Bowl.

Throughout the offseason there hasn’t been much chatter about him stepping away anytime soon until now. But his boss and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wants to put all that noise to rest, and he did so in a recent interview.

Hunt Quells The Notion That Reid Could Retire Soon

Speaking from the team’s training camp facility in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sunday, Hunt disputed the talk of Reid’s possible departure.

“That’s never come up in my conversation with Andy.”

“I think, as I recall his answer, somebody asked him the question, and I don’t think he stopped to think about the subject and it sort of had a life of it’s own out there for a few weeks until Andy said, ‘No, I’m not thinking about that,’” Hunt said.

Hunt’s recollection of what transpired was correct, as Fox Sports reported Jay Glazer did ask Reid that very question, in which he gave a resounding answer of NO. But he did mention that he isn’t getting any younger.

Reid Isn’t Going Anywhere With Mahomes In Tow

The biggest reason why Reid won’t be walking away from the game anytime soon is he has the best QB in the NFL at his disposal. With Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs will be Super Bowl contenders and likely favorites for years to come.

No way Reid leaves that right now when he can add a couple more Lombardi Trophies to his legacy.

In his career Reid is 247-138-1. Good enough for fifth all-time in wins. He also ranks second in playoff wins with 22, trailing only Bill Belichick’s 31.