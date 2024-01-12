“I’m Old. But Not That Old” | Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Confirms He’s Not Retiring Amidst Crazy Week Of Coaches Moving On

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild card game Saturday in what’s expected to be a very frigid Arrowhead Stadium, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid wanted to make something clear. With all the coaching moves made this week, including the legendary Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, Reid let it be known that while he’s definitely focused on trying to beat the Dolphins, he’s also not ready to turn in his sideline-stalking badge.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, who’s second all-time in playoff wins with 22 behind the aforementioned Belichick (31), is not ready to step away from the game. As he spoke to the media during his Thursday presser, the legendary head coach was quick to quell any notion that this could be his last rodeo. That has to make the Chiefs faithful smile, unlike those fans in Foxborough and Tuscaloosa who now have to begin coaching searches to replace legends.

VIDEO: Travis Kelce and Andy Reid on potential retirement:

"I have no reason to stop playing football. I love it… I have no desire to stop anytime soon." – Kelce

"I'm old. But not that old." – Reid #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/ySQjgCu4TJ — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 11, 2024



Reid Jokes About His Age

Part of Reid’s response centered around his age. The 65-year-old is six years younger than Belichick and seven years younger than Saban. When asked about his plans for 2024, Reid had this to say.

“I haven’t even thought about that, I’m thinking about one thing. I figured that would come up when you guys were asking these questions because I’m old. But not that old.”

Reid’s answer pretty much tells you what his mindset is heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Fins and former Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill. The two teams played earlier this season in Germany with the Chiefs prevailing 21-14 in a defensive struggle type of game. This one will be played in extreme cold, and the Dolphins are 0-5 in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s coldest starts, with this one likely to be the coldest of his career.



Chiefs Find Themselves In Awkward Position

Since Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018, K.C. has had home field advantage three times (2018, 2020 and 2022). The other two times they were the No. 2 seed and after the top seed was upset they then secured home field, meaning they’ve never played a true road game in the postseason, minus their Super Bowl appearances.

A win on Saturday, and barring the Pittsburgh Steelers upsetting the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they’ll travel to Buffalo in the divisional round. To reach the Super Bowl in Vegas they’re gonna have to go into a hostile environment at least once. For a team that’s usually nearly unbeatable at home, they had four home losses in the regular season, meaning having to go on the road might not be a bad thing after all.

Don’t bet against Reid or Patrick Mahomes.