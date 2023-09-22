The Pac-12 QB No One Is Talking About | Michael Penix Jr. Is Outplaying Shedeur Sanders, Caleb Williams And Everybody Else

With all the noise surrounding Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, and with good reason as both are very deserving. There’s another QB in the Pacific Northwest who’s tearing it up and actually playing a tad better than Sanders and Williams. That quarterback is Michael Penix Jr., the left-handed gunslinger who’s leading the explosive Washington Huskies offense.



This season Penix Jr. leads all of FBS with 1,332 passing yards. His 12 touchdown passes rank second behind Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman, who’s also played one more game than Penix.

The Indiana Hoosiers transfer also leads all of FBS with an 11.8 yards per completion and a 206.6 quarterback rating. Not bad for a guy whose ability to throw the football at an elite level was questioned by some. Since his arrival in Seattle, he’s done everything to dispel that notion while proving he’s definitely one of the elite passers in all of college football.



Huskies Have A Real Shot At CFP

In a conference loaded with elite QB talent, the Pac-12 winner could see itself in the College Football Playoff for just the third time and first since the Huskies lost to Alabama in 2016.

In order for that to happen Penix and his elite group of wide receivers, whom many consider to be the best group in all of college football, will need to stress defenses weekly. Penix, also needs to stay healthy, something he’s never been able to do until last season, his first with the Huskies.

This season has been no different for Penix, who’s been on fire, including last weekend’s 473-yard and four-touchdown day in a huge road win over a reeling and disjointed Michigan State team in the wake of suspended head coach Mel Tucker’s sexual harassment situation.

Penix Followed Former Offensive Coordinator To Washington

Looking to find a new home after an injury-prone four seasons in Bloomington, Penix reunites with his former offensive coordinator at Indiana, Kalen DeBoer, who was named head coach of the Huskies in 2022. That move was a blessing for both, as Penix rewarded DeBoer for believing in him with 4,641-yard season and 31 touchdowns. With Penix under center the Huskies finished 11-2 and ranked No. 8 in the final AP Poll.

The 2023 Heisman Race Is Loaded

Penix also finished eighth in the Heisman race, further proving that when healthy he can get it done.

A projected first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft because of his elite arm strength, quick and effortless release, and his ability to process information swiftly, the only red flag would be his injury history.

He’s hoping two consecutive seasons of injury-free football will rid him of that stigma.