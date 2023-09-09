“He’s Got Two Shots At The Apple” | Reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams’ Dad Says QB Could Elect To Skip 2024 Draft If Wrong Team Has No. 1 Pick

As the 2-0 USC Trojans behind reigning Heisman Trophy winner prepare to face the rival Stanford Cardinal, the buzz around town isn’t about the game, but about comments made by Williams’ dad concerning his son’s NFL future. Carl Williams, who’s been rather outspoken on his son’s future in the past, is now calling out the NFL draft process and how the team with the worst record in the league automatically receives the No. 1 pick in the next draft.

That No.1 pick as of now is slated to be Caleb Williams, the star QB of the Trojans who’s got a great chance to become the second player to win two Heisman trophies in his career. If he does so, he’s join the great former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin. But, as of now, his dad Carl is making the rounds about next April’s draft.

During a recent interview with GQ the elder Williams voiced his displeasure on how the process is carried, and he even insinuated his son could elect to return to USC if he doesn’t like who’s choosing first.

Update: USC star QB Caleb Williams is willing to stay in school if he doesn't want to play for the team with the first pick in the draft.



Caleb's father, Carl Williams thing said that his son could stay in USC for an extra year if he doesn't like the environment of the team… https://t.co/vhPfLKoGFw pic.twitter.com/OdQ0jGDiD0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 6, 2023

Williams Says System Is All Wrong

In speaking with GQ, Williams called the system “completely backwards.”

He then mentioned Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and his situation with the Cards. What’s even wilder is many believe Williams could be taken by Arizona in April’s draft, essentially replacing Murray, his fellow Oklahoma Sooners alum.

“The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation,” he told GQ. “The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So it’s the gift and the curse. I mean I’ve talked to Archie Manning — his career was shot because he went to a horrible organization.

“I’ve talked to USC head coach Lincoln Riley, and Kyler struggled because of where he was drafted. Baker Mayfield struggled because of where he was drafted. The organizations matter. He’s got two shots at the apple,” Williams said of his son. “So if there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school.”

With today’s NIL deals and money attached, Williams electing to do so is more of a possibility than it’s ever been. Barring injury It’s highly plausible he’d be the No.1 pick in 2024 or 2025, and even then he’s got a good chance to hear his name called first.

Trae Young on Team USA: “I would love to play with guys & show off my passing…not have to go out & score a lot…just be there if they need me…”



Gilbert Arenas: “…You see that list?…Sorry ass group…I'm happy for the people who make it…some of them probably don't even start… pic.twitter.com/BZawMzyo0l — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 6, 2023

Williams Is Off To Hot Start In 2023

As if drawing comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs all-world QB all of last season wasn’t enough, Williams has looked even more like the two-time MVP and Super Bowl MVP to begin the 2023 season.

In two games the talented playmaker has passed for 597 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. His 73.5 completion percentage leads all of college football through two weeks. If he continues on this trajectory a second consecutive Heisman is coming to Tinseltown, and it would be the ninth one in school history.