The Hype Surrounding Deion Sanders’ Colorado Football Team Should Be Tempered. Schedule Gets Much Tougher Over Next Few Weeks

The Colorado Buffaloes football team is still basking in their surprise season-opening win at then No. 17 TCU.

While, Coach Prime and his guys should still be excited about the landmark win, they must also remember that was nowhere near the Horned Frogs team that just played for a national title seven months earlier.

Also, the fact that Colorado had months to prepare for the matchup played a vital role in what they were able to accomplish down in Fort Worth.

CU Buffs coaches, players, and fans can all relish the No. 22 ranking they received in Tuesday’s AP Poll, which was released following the weekend’s games. All of this is wonderful, and the Buffaloes earned every bit of the love and hype that they’re getting.

But we must temper that excitement, as the road will get much, much tougher in the coming weeks, beginning with their home opener versus former Big Eight rival Nebraska.

Visit From Huskers Begins Tough Stretch For Buffs

The game of football will humble you quickly, and that could easily happen to the Buffaloes, who face a Nebraska team coming off a tough, hard-fought 13-10 loss to Big Ten rival Minnesota.

The Huskers under first-year head coach Matt Rhule will come to Boulder ready and chomping at the bit after hearing Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders say this about the matchup.

“At Colorado, we don’t like Nebraska. Simple as that.” pic.twitter.com/F0Es0A4Of9 — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) September 5, 2023

“We don’t like Nebraska, simple. But that’s not going to change the preparation or anything like that, because we prepare like nobody likes us, because we know we’re going to get everyone’s best game.”

Deion told his team he doesn’t wanna see any shade of red all week as they prepare to face the Huskers.

One huge factor in this matchup could be the size difference in the trenches. The Huskers offensive line averages 310 pounds per man, while the Buffaloes’ defensive line is about 252 pounds per man.

That’s a nearly 60-pound difference up front and could be a huge factor in how the Huskers will attempt to shorten the game with a run-heavy approach while keeping Shedeur and the Buffs’ high-flying offense on the sidelines.

Things Get No Easier After Nebraska

Following the Buffaloes’ tilt with the “Big Red,” they’ll face in-state rival Colorado State, and that’s tough just because of the rivalry. That’s followed by games at Oregon, which boasts Heisman candidates Bo Nix and tons of playmakers on offense and a defense with the athletes to contain Colorado’s passing attack.

Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who’s the favorite to repeat and become just the second two-time winner in the award’s history, along with former Ohio State running back Archie Griffin, pays a visit to Boulder a week later.

Then it’s trips to Arizona State, UCLA, Washington State and Utah. The Buffs are lucky to avoid the Washington Huskies and their Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr., who arguably boast the nation’s best receivers room.

That’s why folks need to slow down trying to predict a win total or bowl game. Things in Boulder are just getting underway. And while they showed some real promise in week 1, this schedule is unforgiving.