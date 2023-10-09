The Five Most Important NBA Players: The Next Generation

The 2023-24 NBA preseason is underway and teams, will spend the next few weeks determining who on their rosters is important and fits the vision.

For the league as a whole, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are still the needle movers, but they are all at least 35 years old. As the league negotiates its new media rights deal and continues to court foreign investment, who are the league’s most important players going forward?

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

The 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick has not played a regular-season game yet, but his impact is already being felt. The Spurs will have 19 national TV games this season, compared to six last season. That’s the Wemby effect.

The NBA made all of his French league games last season available via their mobile app. The 7-foot-4 19-year-old is widely considered the best prospect since LeBron James. He has a lot of hype to live up to, but seems uniquely equipped to handle it.

The NBA will host another game in Paris, France, this season. As commissioner Adam Silver continues to grow the league, the European market remains critical.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Last month a straw poll of 15 people conducted by ESPN consisting of league scouts, coaches, and executives, said that in five years four of the league’s top five players will be international. The only American-born player in that group was the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards.

The 22-year-old guard is an electric athlete, has an infectious personality and has the talent to become an MVP. If the Timberwolves can improve on last year’s 23rd-ranked offense and maintain their 10th-ranked defense, Edwards will be a big reason why.

The game is global, but it won’t hurt to have an American superstar.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

It seems odd to have a two-time league MVP and the reigning Finals MVP in the middle of a list of the league’s most important players. This isn’t a numbered list so it’s not indicative of where his place is. He is the best player in the world.

But being the best player in the world, like it or not, comes with responsibilities to be an ambassador of the league and the game. Jokic famously shies away from doing any mainstream media. After winning the title last season he was dismayed to learn that he had to stick around for the championship parade in Denver instead of heading back to his home country of Serbia.

Jokic doesn’t need to be LeBron when it comes to ubiquity and media. But he needs to do more than what he does. Between Nike, the NBA and the Nuggets they need to figure out a way to present him to the casual NBA fan.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

The 25-game suspension to start this season will hurt Morant in terms of his place in the NBA public consciousness. His poor off-court decision making has already caused harm. But he’s only 24 years old.

Before all the issues with guns he was on the path to superstardom, complete with a signature Nike shoe.

When he’s right, he’s an All-NBA MVP candidate type of player that rallies teams and teammates. His game is exciting to fans, especially kids. It’s not too late, but this is a big season for Morant.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

In the same draft class as Morant, the 23-year-old super gifted phenom has spent more time off the court than on through four seasons. Injuries and questions about his commitment to diet and fitness in the offseason have plagued him.

However when he does play, he is the best interior scorer in the league. A freak of an athlete with skill that nobody can guard. He too has a signature shoe and endorsement deals. He was to be the league’s next superhero.

To remain relevant it’s all about what have you done for me lately. With Zion it hasn’t been much, and to the casual fan, they may know more about his romantic relationships than why they should care about him as a player.

If this season is critical for Morant, it’s doubly critical for Zion.