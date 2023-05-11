Is Nikola Jokic About To Have His Dirk Nowitzki Moment And Silence All The Doubters?

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference finals. The second in the Jokic era for the two-time league MVP. The big Serbian is dominating the playoffs and looks like he’s on his way to a potential NBA title, a la Dirk Nowitzki in 2011. Will a title finally silence all the doubters?

"Where is Shaq in that list? Is Shaq in that list?" 😂😂



The Joker came for Shaq after passing Wilt for the most Playoff triple-doubles by a center 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lc0fCeGLFG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2023

Whether certain NBA fans like it or not, Nikola Jokic is on the short list for best player in the world. He is that good. The two-time league MVP is not some media creation or advanced stats creation. He is a living, breathing, basketball machine.

European Bias?

Much like Nowitzki, before he won the title in 2011, there are biases about the aesthetics of his game that make it difficult for fans to see what is right in front of them.

In 2007 Nowtitzki won league MVP, rightfully so, but was mocked widely because the Dallas Mavericks flamed out in the first round despite being a No. 1 seed. The loss somehow validated the notion that the award was incorrectly given.

Confusing Individual Awards And Team Success

But of course the MVP is an individual regular season award and the NBA championship is a postseason team accomplishment. But sure, go ahead on conflate the two.

Jokic won the MVP in 2021 and 2022, and the Nuggets were swept in the conference semis and lost in the first round, respectively, in those same years. So of course that means Jokic’s MVPs are fraudulent. Never mind the fact that in both years the Nuggets were dealing with injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Lets also remember Jokic isn’t the only MVP winner who didn’t make it to the conference finals the same year he won the award. Russell Westbrook, Moses Malone (twice), Nowitzki, and Wes Unseld all failed to make it out of the first round the year they won the coveted award.

The GOAT Michael Jordan during his incredible 1987-88 season where we won MVP, DPOY, and was MVP of the All-Star game lost in the conference semis in five games.

It’s hard to win championships. But a team’s inability to win the ultimate prize does not negate what an individual did in the regular season.

As for this season, the Nuggets are healthy and deep. The Las Vegas books have them as the current title favorites at +280. They still need to eliminate the Phoenix Suns which they will have a chance to do on Thursday night. But no matter who emerges from the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers series, it seems like the Nuggets are just the better team.

Jokic Has Been Dominant In The Postseason

As for Jokic’s postseason. He’s dominating much like he did in the regular season. He’s averaging 30 points, 13 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game on absurd 53/48/76 shooting splits. He’s at 57 eFG% and 61 TS% splits. He’s first in win shares, ws/48, and tied for first in value over replacement player.

If the Nuggets are able to win the title and Jokic earns Finals MVP it will be seen by some as validation of those MVP awards. But it shouldn’t be.

You don’t win championships alone, despite what rings culture and talking heads on sports networks tell you.