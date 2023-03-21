“That Ain’t The Way” | Rapper Ja Rule Says Ja Morant’s Poor Decisions Have Been Influenced By Hip-Hop

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been in hot water since a video of him brandishing a firearm in a nightclub surfaced a few weeks ago. The former Murray State Racers legend hasn’t played a single game with his team since then. While he returned to the team on Monday following a league-mandated suspension, per team officials, he won’t return to action until Wednesday at the earliest.

Ja Rule Is Second Rapper To Blame Ja Morant Trouble On Rap

Since Morant’s situation became a thing, many have given their opinion on what could be at the root of it. Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley recently said he believed hip-hop music played a role in Morant’s actions. The tenacious guard says he was influenced by the music to engage in certain activities.

Well, Beverley isn’t the only one who believes that, as rapper Ja Rule of “Holla Holla” fame seems to agree with Beverley.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, had this to say about Morant ….

“Hip-hop is very influential,” Ja Rule shared. “I’ve done things in my youth because of hip-hop.”

“The thing with Ja… I just hope he has better people around him. To let him know that ain’t the way. Go play ball man,” he said. “The streets ain’t about nothing, man. Go grind on ‘em. Keep balling. That’s it man.”

Who Is Ja Rule?

Rule, a multi-platinum East Coast hip-hop rapper, was at times considered a hardcore, gangsta rapper with some of his lyrics. He’s from the streets of Queens, New York, and knows there’s nothing out there for Morant, who should heed his advice.

Ja Rule Speaks On Hip Hop's Affecting Ja Morant's Decisions 'that Ain't The Way' & Should Stick To Hoopin💯⛹🏾‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/R0qA5Ik706 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) March 19, 2023

Morant Was Remorseful In ESPN Interview

Although Morant has been investigated by police three times in the past year, none were as serious as this incident. He shared how he knows he was wrong and let so many down including his family and teammates, and how he strives to be better because of that. In that sit-down with ESPN’s Jalen Rose, Morant said this.

“The gun wasn’t mine,” Morant said. “It’s not who I am. I don’t condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions.

“In made a bad mistake and I can see the image I painted over myself with recent mistakes,” he added. “But in the future, I will show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about and change this narrative.”

Ja Morant sat down with @JalenRose in an exclusive interview about the incident that led to his suspension and his path forward. pic.twitter.com/t1WwL5dvrQ — ESPN (@espn) March 15, 2023

Morant says the anxiety and stress got best of him, and he’s taking the necessary steps to ensure he never makes such a boneheaded mistake again.

Grizzlies Have Championship Aspirations But Not Without Morant

The rising Grizzlies are currently tied with the surprising Sacramento Kings for second in the Western Conference at 43-27. But no matter where they finish, there’s no way they’re championship contenders without the supremely talented Morant, despite a 29-13 record without their leader.

Following Morant’s return to team activities on Monday, head coach Taylor Jenkins says his talented but mercurial star was himself in practice, and he told reporters the hope is that he’s cleared medically for Wednesday’s game against the Rockets.

More news from our partners:

Desmond Carter Accused Of Raping Inebriated LSU Student Madison Brooks, Who Was Later Hit And Killed By Car | Carter Maintains It Was Consensual – The Shadow League

‘Couldn’t Live Long Enough to See Justice’: Kentucky Man Wrongfully Imprisoned for 28 Years for Murder Finally Receives $28M Settlement, More Than Year After He Dies (atlantablackstar.com)

Baby and Rihanna on Board: The Luxury Cars A$AP Rocky Drives His Family Around In When Not Being Chauffeured (finurah.com)