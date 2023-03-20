Collateral Damage From Ja Morant’s Antics Caused Rap Star NLE Choppa To Miss Out On A Huge Powerade Bag

Ja Morant has been facing the ramifications of his actions from his short history of antics off the court. But it’s not every day you see an innocent party also inadvertently facing consequences for what another person has done.

Why Did NLE Choppa Lose Powerade Deal?

In this case, it was Memphis rapper NLE Choppa who struck out on a chance at a deal with Ja Morant and the NCAA. It wasn’t his fault though and with all of the drama and trouble the Memphis Grizzlies point guard has been getting into lately, that’s the main reason why NLE Choppa lost out on a lucrative opportunity.

Multiple sources confirmed that the deal involved Ja Morant, who is signed with Powerade. The NBA superstar would have a commercial for the NCAA March Madness tournament with NLE Choppa’s song “Mo up front” as the hype music for the commercial.



But after Ja Morant was suspended for showing a gun while in a strip club on social media, Powerade has reportedly pulled NLE Choppa’s deal off the table, and of course, he’s missing out on the paycheck and exposure that comes with it.

NLE Choppa Upset About Missed Opportunity

According to Complex, Ja Morant’s “What 50% More Means” ad campaign being shut down due to Ja Morant’s suspension has not damaged the rapper and basketball star’s friendship, although the rapper is said to be disappointed in the missed opportunity because of Morant’s suspension.

Ja Morant Serving Eight-Game Suspension

Ja Morant was handed an eight-game suspension by the NBA after the aforementioned gun incident inside a club. But this is something that has been coming for a while for Morant. Especially because he’s been engaging in a lot of fringe criminal activity and conducting himself in a way that has forced the NBA to deal with all of the negative press.

It’s also worth noting that the NBA launched an investigation into Ja Morant as they wondered how he was able to obtain a gun considering the 23-year-old was out of town in Denver while he flashed the game in the club on social media. Many speculated Morant may have smuggled the gun onto the team plane, which obviously would’ve violated a handful of rules. But the NBA concluded its investigation after they couldn’t find enough evidence to prove that he sneaked a gun onto the team plane.

Morant has also reportedly punched a kid during a game of basketball, and he allegedly also flashed a gun at the kid as well. Morant also threatened Indiana Pacers staff members after a game, and also allegedly aimed lasers at them after a game while in a dark-tinted car with his associates.

What’s Next For Ja Morant?

Ja Morant has been through a lot of troubling issues recently, and this suspension sort of serves as the NBA finally coming down on him, though a lot of people believe that with his continuous childish antics and activities, he has been asking for this punishment for a while now.

No one knows why Ja Morant, who’s worth a lot of money is deciding to act like he doesn’t have any. But thanks to his extracurricular activities, he’s, unfortunately, cost NLE Choppa some money. And rappers don’t tend to make NBA money.