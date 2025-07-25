“I Got Sick Of It At a Certain Point” | Steph Curry Hates “Not Like Us” And Is Siding With Drake In Rap Beef With Kendrick Lamar

The rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar that’s simmered for years but exploded last summer has some well-known athletes taking sides. We saw LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook and James Harden all at Kendrick’s Pop Out at Kia Center in Inglewood, with the latter three all California natives being on stage with the 22-time Grammy Award-winning emcee as he preformed his hit song “Not Like Us” over and over.

In the aftermath of the event, another NBA superstar let it be known that he’s tired of the song and it’s because of his relationship with the Canadian-born emcee. Golden State Warriors superstar and four-time NBA champion Steph Curry is siding with the “Started From The Bottom” emcee in this highly-contested rap beef. The two-time NBA MVP recently talked about it during an appearance on “360 With Speedy” on Complex.

In July 2024, following a Team USA win over Serbia in Abu Dhabi, the arena was blaring K-Dot’s hit song, much to the dismay of Curry who could be heard saying this in the viral moment.

Curry Says He’s Been Tired Of Song

“Damn with this song. It’s not the only song in America.”

While the aforementioned James had a totally different response to the song, yelling, “I love it.”

When asked by host Speedy Morman about that moment during his appearance on Complex, Curry didn’t hold back.

“Everywhere we went, that’s all I heard,” Curry said. “You can’t do nothing about what the DJ’s playing. … I got sick of it at a certain point. And it’s funny that the cameras caught me, because that was from the soul.”

That was in response to asking to Morman asking was it about his close relationship with Drake or the simple fact that the song was being played too much.

Curry Says Canadian Roots Play A Role

“We go way back, though,” Curry said before touching on Drake’s connection to his wife, Ayesha Curry. “It’s actually kind of a family thing, too. One of Ayesha’s cousins, she’s from Toronto and the whole deal, so we’re from the same boat.”

Curry mentioned that Drake was the only rapper to give him a heads-up before he name-drops him in a song and even has a tattoo of the legendary sharpshooter’s jersey on his arm with the word “gifted” with it.

NBA legend Stephen Curry says he has long been tired of Kendrick Lamar’s hit son “Not Like Us” and he reaffirms his close relationship with Drake amidst a simmering feud that has gotten LeBron James dragged into the drama. (Getty Images)

Curry Talks NBA Pay And Retirement

The former Davidson Wildcats legend not only discussed the rap beef he also took time to say he believes NBA players are still underpaid. He also put Warriors fans minds at ease with this statement as it pertains to retirement:

“I’m nowhere close to retirement.”