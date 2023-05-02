Snoop Dogg Part Of Black Businessman Neko Sparks’ Historic Ownership Team Bidding On Ottawa Senators NHL Franchise | And He’s Starting His Own Youth Hockey League

Hip-Hop artist and business mogul Snoop Dogg is trying to make history as part of a new financial collaborative bidding to purchase the NHL’s Ottawa Senators franchise. The California rap legend and entrepreneurial wiz is joining businessman Neko Sparks’ bid to buy the franchise, which would make Smart the first Black majority owner in NHL history, according to ESPN.

Snoop joined Stephen A. Smith live on “First Take” to talk some NBA playoffs, but more importantly, “The Chronic” album star’s new business venture that could have a profound historical impact on the future of sports in this country and the lukewarm relationship between Black people and the sport of hockey.

“Amazing what [Neko Sparks] is trying to do in Ottawa,” Snoop wrote to his 80 million IG followers. “I’m looking forward to being apart of that ownership team. I WANNA BRING HOCKEY BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY.”

“I been watching hockey for about 25 years now and I’m watching more and more kids who look like me play the game, but I’m not seeing it being offered to the kids over here in America,” Snoop, rocking a gold hoodie with Death Row Records (another recent purchase) emblazoned upon the front, some Black shades to hide his eyes and a Black skully, told SAS. “I know how big it is over in Canada, and I’ve been down with the NHL for a long time going to games, announcing games and being a part of the society. So, this opportunity came in order for me to be a part of the ownership for the Ottawa Senators and I jumped on it. “The plan that we have is to also go and built a Snoop Youth Hockey League outside of Canada so that kids in urban communities can learn about hockey and can play the sport and find ways to get into this great thing that’s called hockey. Because right now the NBA and NHL are having some great playoff games and the kids need to know that there is an option to play hockey if you look like me.” There’s Only One Black Majority Owner In Pro Sports

Michael Jordan is the only Black majority owner of a major professional sports franchise in this country. There’s billionaire businessman David Steward, a minority owner of the St. Lois Blues hockey team, who has vowed to help increase diversity in the sport.

Sheila Johnson, ex-wife of Bob Johnson, the first Black American billionaire, has a principal ownership in the NBA’s Washington Wizards. And of course, Magic Johnson, who has a minority stake in three sports teams: the L.A. Dodgers (MLB), L.A. Sparks (WNBA) and he has an ownership stake in pro soccer franchise LAFD.

Magic has also reportedly been trying to maneuver his way into an ownership team bidding on the NFL’s Washington Commanders franchise that is up for sale.

Who Is Neko Sparks?

Neko Sparks is an experienced CEO and tech entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in cutting-edge tech, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, augmented reality, and interactive media, according to various reports.

In addition, Sparks is a filmmaker, producer, director and credited screenwriter based in Los Angeles. There was no mention of specific works.

The group that Snoop is a part of, is led by Sparks, who’s got some stiff competition for the purchase from other major bidding groups, including a reported $1 billion offer from actor Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group, who have also agreed to absorb the costs for a new state-of-the-art arena for the hockey team if awarded the bid.

The Senators currently play games in a rink that’s located outside city limits. The goal is to move to a new arena downtown, in the center of the city, easily accessible for fans. Maximizing profit and expanding the fan base is a top priority for new ownership.

Other reported powerhouse financial groups of interest include Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the Sacramento Kings.

Neko Sparks’ Net Worth

Neko Sparks’ net worth is estimated to be somewhere between $500,000 to $1.5 million USD, which wouldn’t seem like enough green to lead a sale of a pro franchise, but net worth is also an ever-changing dynamic for people who work around money.

Also, that’s why he’s bringing in players like Snoop, who has a net worth of $150 million according to Forbes. Also, Snoop’s presence alone will attract more celebrities to the event and could help increase the popularity within the Black community and increase accessibility to the league to people from diverse and underprivileged backgrounds.

The NHL has a very small percentage of players who are people of color.

According to an October 2022 report by ESPN, the NHL’s first diversity report revealed 83.6 percent of its employees across the league are white. Just 3.74 percent are Black.

Regardless of how it plays out, Snoop’s grand intentions are clear and potentially influential.

“When I started the Snoop Youth Football League in 2005, moving the clock up to today, we’ve sent over 20,000 kids to Division 1 programs. We have so many graduates working outside of football too. And just recently, Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, who was just drafted into the NFL is a kid out of our football league. “So just watching the great work that it’s done in these communities that are gang-riddled and poverty stricken, through football and sports we find ways to become more family orientated and organized. ‘So, if we were to bring another sport such as hockey, that they can also watch on TV and see it, now they can learn how to play the sport and understand it and this is another way out. You don’t have to play football, basketball or baseball. Here’s another option,” Snoop told Smith.

Snoop has big plans, but it won’t be easy, and the moment of truth is quickly approaching. The deadline for final bids on the team is May 15, and will be overseen by Galatioto Sports Partners.