‘’A Page Right Out Of Diddy’s Book’: Son Of Late Death Row Artist Nate Dogg Says 2026 Winter Olympics Coach Snoop Dogg Took Master Recordings From Grandmother

While Snoop Dogg is blowing up his brand as the first-ever honorary coach for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, late rapper and former Death Row Records artist Nate Dog’s son is doggin’ Snoop about some questionable business dealings.

The deceased hook master’s son, Nathaniel Hale Jr., revealed on a podcast that Snoop might have hijacked his dad’s master copies of a musical catalog potentially worth millions.

Nate Dogg’s son claims Snoop Dogg took his father’s masters without the family’s approval. pic.twitter.com/FgrEbbEj7t — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 10, 2026

Nate Dogg’s Son Says Snoop Dogg Allegedly Has His Late Father’s Master Recordings

“There is something going on that’s a feud right now, he said on a recent podcast. “I’ll be the one to say it because it’s my family. And some sh*t went down at a show recently, so I feel comfortable sharing and speaking on it. Supposedly, Snoop got the OK from my grandma to go to my house and get my pops masters. She pretty much showed home here the masters were; however, this occurred, and he left with the masters. When my Daddy got sick, my uncle placed the masters at my grandma’s house. He wasn’t aware that Snoop went to my grandma’s house and got the masters. And I’m only repeating what my uncle is riding on…me and him just got into a big feud at Warren G’s show recently in front of a lot of people and it was embarrassing almost and we haven’t talked since. I don’t know what’s what and I’m just sharing what’s out there. What Snoop has always told me is he doesn’t got it (the masters) and he would never do something like that… I at least want to know that he did get them and they are safe.”

Snoop Has Expanded Mentor Role With U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

In this honorary role at the Winter Olympics, Snoop is more than just a cheerleader. He not only provides commentary but also mentors athletes and supports their families with humor, knowledge of sports and crowd compelling flair. His expanded role also includes boosting athlete morale and inspiring the team, making him a significant part of the Olympic experience.

Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch through the streets of Italy. Magnifico. 🔥



(via @milanocortina26) pic.twitter.com/eCQR0JseX2 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 4, 2026

While Snoop gets lots of love for his Olympics glory, fans are discussing the possibility that Snoop did his best 1993 Suge Knight impersonation when allegedly recovering these masters.

Fans Are Split On Whether Or Not They Believe Snoop Dogg Took Nate Dogg’s Masters

Most fans don’t believe Snoop would engage in such nefarious dealings at this point in his evolution.

“That’s not how business works. He can’t just take them, he probably acquired them when he brought death row,” one fan said. “Clearly the family didn’t have control of their family masters,” added another.

Other fans believed Nate Dogg’s son, adding that despite his new image, Snoop is still shady when it comes to his dealings in the music business.

“Snoop been moving like Deebo when it comes to music business,” said one netizen. “Warren G hint something like this on the R&B money podcast. @SnoopDogg you a b!tch for this!,” another fan raged. “Yall be thinking snoop so innocent his name come up in a lot of stuff that’s not clean,” a third fan commented.

The multi-platinum rap legend turned face of the Olympics was also accused of dealing dishonorably with other members of Death Row as it pertains to their music.

“Same thing was going on with Daz a few months ago. Snoop Dogg screwing everyone who was on death row over. Took a page right out of Diddy book,” a fan accused. Who says you can’t teach an old Dogg new tricks? 😅 Rap legend Snoop Dogg picked up some ski tips from Olympic gold medallist Picabo Street at the Milano Cortina Winter Games ⛷️ #snoopdogg #olympics #milanocortina2026



📽️: snoopdogg pic.twitter.com/avno35LCxy — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) February 8, 2026

Where Are Nate Dogg’s Missing Masters?

So no one knows where Nate Dogg’s masters are and his son says he can’t accuse Snoop of having them, but according to his Uncle the grandmother confirmed that Snoop got the masters from her, so after Snoop returns from his Italian Olympic celebration and puts some more zeros at the end of his check, he might have some clarity to offer to the mystery of Nate Dogg’s missing masters. “It’s a Doggy Dogg World” just like Snoop on his debut album, Doggystyle, released in 1993.