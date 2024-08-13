Hip-Hop Legends Go From Most Hated To Appreciated: Yeah Boy!! Flavor Flav Offers To Send Jordan Chiles Bronze Clock To Replace Her Stripped Medal



Jordan Chiles’ Olympic experience was on the verge of spinning out on an emotional roller coaster.

First, she lost the bronze during the individual floor competition in Paris that she later won before losing it again on a time technicality, forcing her to relinquish it days after going through the exhausting physical and emotional whirlwind of the event.

Obviously former Public Enemy frontman and reality TV pioneer Flavor Flav feels the same way. This Olympics has had some heavy influence and involvement by early ’90s rap legends who are still riding popularity.

Snoop Dogg covered the event for NBC as a celebrity commentator alongside Leslie Jones, Jimmy Fallon and other a-list celebrities and was a torch bearer at the Opening Ceremony on July 26.

Flav has made a touching offer to Chiles after she was forced to give back her Olympic bronze medal. He’s offered to make Chiles a unique bronze-necklace clock to replace the medal. While many Olympians have won bronze, silver and gold medals over the last century, no athlete has a clock necklace designed by the best hype man to ever do it.

Flav, of course, is known for wearing a big clock around his neck dating back to the ’80s when Public Enemy was first establishing itself as a pro-Black rap group who aimed to enlighten, uplift and educate the community.

So, he is the originator of that style and his offer to Chiles has great significance for those who truly understand what Flavor Flav represents.



Why Did Jordan Chiles Get Stripped Of Bronze Medal?

The controversy surrounding Chiles erupted on Saturday when the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled she had been unjustly moved up from fifth place as the result of a United States injury.

The court claimed the American inquiry was lodged four seconds too late, therefore, Chiles scored should not have been raised and she should have not reached the podium.

In response, USA gymnastics filed an appeal of the decision, with an official timestamped statement showing the inquiry was made within the one-minute parameter. The appeal was denied, and Chiles was stripped of the medal a whole five days after winning it.

Many gymnastics fans have blasted the decision to strip Chiles of the medal over a minor detail.



Cant imagine how Jordan Chiles' feeling. Devastating, inhuman stripping someone of a medal she worked towards her whole life/Olympics cycle after being on the podium. Athletes are people too with real emotions. Strength to Chiles, may GOD elevate u to GREATER HEIGHTS Romans 8:28 pic.twitter.com/eaweHCpG4G — Andre (@JeekkylHyde) August 12, 2024

The gymnast herself took a break from social media due to the negative energy surrounding what should have been a very successful and joyous Olympics for the UCLA star who has announced she will be returning to school to help the Bruins compete for a national championship in 2025.





Flavor Flav Offers To Get Jordan Chiles Bronze Clock Necklace

Flavor Flav, whose connection to the Team USA women’s water polo team has thrust him back into the international spotlight, hit Chiles up on social media with a kind gesture of support.

‘Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!’ Flavor Flav said on X.

Chiles won a gold medal with the United States during the team competition in Paris and is also a silver medalist from the Tokyo Olympics in the same event.

Throughout his iconic rap career, Flavor Flav was known for wearing oversized clocks as necklaces. He’s also been apart of his share of gold and platinum albums so he knows the significance of medaling. The clock necklace has evolved into his trademark over the last four decades and a symbol of his iconic rise and irreplaceable place in the culture of hip-hop. Hes truly Father Time when it comes to the game.



Flavor Flav Funds Olympic Men’s and Women’s Water Polo Team

His Olympic involvement doesn’t stop with the offer to get Chiles some new drip to replace her Olympic bronze medal.

Flavor Flav also spent time with the United States women’s water polo team as part of the Paris Olympics.



He also helped facilitate their appearance at a Taylor Swift concert.



United States’ women’s water polo team was in Paris for a test tournament in July and Captain Maggie Steffens said they traveled to France as a way to “almost get the distractions out of the way then so we can be really focused and dialed-in now.”

Steffens told reporters in Paris that team manager Ally Beck reached out to Swift’s team and was able to secure tickets to the show with the help of Official USA Water Polo Hype Man Flavor Flav, who also reached out to Swift on behalf of the team, helping to seal the deal.

“Flavor Flav found out, and he reached out to their team, and she – Taylor Swift’s team – gifted our team tickets to go watch her perform, which was pretty amazing,” Steffens said.

In addition to that love, in July, it was announced that Flav cut a deal to sponsor the men’s and women’s water polo teams for the next five years while using his celebrity to help elevate the sport.

He was seen hanging out with the team, getting in the water and also participating in some action during practice.

“They’re home working two and three jobs, busting their asses to make the United States look good,” Flav said in an interview with “Today.” “When they’re out there practicing and competing it takes them away from their jobs, you know I wanted to step up and help give these girls a boost. Give them a lift.”

Flavor came from the same place when he offered to gift Chiles a bronze clock as a replacement medal for the mental gymnastics she went through losing, winning and then losing again.

Flavor Flav, who has an estimated net worth of between $2 million to $3.5 million and has overcome personal challenges of his own and psychologically damaging experiences on his journey through stardom, understands as well as anybody that support systems are important for those aiming for high achievement in a craft.

He also has a great zest and energy for life at age 65 and one of the biggest hearts. At this point he’s everybody’s granddad. The U.S. water polo teams and Jordan Chiles discovered that over the last month.



80s and 90s Hip-Hop Legends Evolve From Most Hated To Most Appreciated

How fitting with the recent passing of legendary DJ Polo, who made his mark as a super duo along with legendary microphone king Kool G Rap in the 80s and 90s that we can acknowledge the highly publicized presence of Snoop Dogg and Flavor Flav at these Olympic Games as another example of how hip-hop culture has taken over the world. The pioneers of the street-born culture and artform — once attacked and feared by the institution — have now ascended to celebrities, embraced by people of every race, creed and nationality.



They’ve become colorless faces who are accepted for who they are and judged on how they make people feel and their contributions to world culture rather than any personal mishaps or setbacks or misinterpretations they may have encountered during their youth