“I Don’t Think Y’all Heard Me! DIDDY, SNOOP, and Prime With A House Full Of Kids”: Old Tweet Deleted By Deion Sanders Discovered As Celebrities Scramble To Separate From ‘The Nerve Of The Elite’

With new information emerging every day from people who claim to have been victims of music mogul Sean “P. Diddy” Combs‘ four-decade reign of terror, other celebrities are trying to distance themselves from the party animal and Bad Boy records CEO.

Anyone who has ever been photographed, in a video with or spoken kindly of the “Missing You” artist is now a target for social media fodder, jokes, scrutiny, accusations and comedy as they search to connect them to his freak offs.

Sometimes the in crowd seems incredible. The luxurious all-white parties with the finest women and champagne and a room full of million and billionaires having the time of their lives. When things go wrong, however, the people who once idolized you will turn on you quick and denounce the same privilege that made you larger than life in their eyes.

Social media is pulling no punches in that regard, and that’s why the public wants to know the names of people who attended Diddy’s parties, and they want video released if evidence of that nature truly exists. And definitely no mercy in their eyes for Diddy.

Not Diddy attempting a third time at bail after being accused of human trafficking, sex trafficking, and over 100 accounts of rape victims, prostitution, and racketeering. The nerve of the elite, thinking they are untouchable, thinking they have the right to escape justice. — Sav (@savannasievers) October 1, 2024

One X user wrote in response to Diddy’s third bond request getting denied, following reports he was suicidal and his stay behind bars wasn’t going too well:

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been known to reach across the table and bridge his athletics program with celebrities in the sports and entertainment world.

Coach Prime even brought influencer Brittany Renner in to talk to his players about how to avoid becoming the victim of a groupie ploy.

In light of the recent developments, Sean Combs is obviously persona non grata in his former circles. Sanders’ Colorado Buffs are off to a great 4-1 start and most of the news is positive surrounding the team that had plenty of drama in the offseason.

It seems Coach Prime got caught up in some of the P. Diddy drama that is causing increasing collateral damage for people Diddy formerly associated with. They already have the video circulating of LeBron James on with Diddy and his kids during his COVID marathon, and the four-time NBA champion saying “Ain’t no party like a P. Diddy party.”

Coach Prime Wipes Tweet About Combs From His Social Account

Days after the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was taken into custody in New York City last month and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, it was discovered that Coach Prime was one of the many celebrities trying their best to distance themselves from the disgraced mogul.

Sanders apparently wasn’t quick enough.

An internet sleuth rummaged through Sanders’ X account and found a post that social media described as “disturbing” from him that was created back in 2011 that said, “I don’t think y’all heard me! DIDDY, SNOOP, and Prime with a house full of kids. Report that media. Truth.”

All time “this tweet has been deleted” Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/55yBbfgenK — Riley (@Ri_S_OB) September 23, 2024

There isn’t a celebrity who makes his or her living off media or the music and entertainment game who hasn’t crossed pasts with Combs, who has built a net worth of $600 million through his music empire and various entrepreneurial endeavors over the past 30 years in the game. His extravagant, over-the-top private parties became the stuff of legend because the invites were so exclusive. Those fortunate enough to be invited definitely felt honored to be there, initially anyway.

By the turn of the century, Diddy’s parties were well-known throughout the industry, and he had different kinds of events, so every party he threw wasn’t a freak-off. In a resurfaced 1999 interview, Puff was prophetic, saying out of his own mouth that his elaborate, sex and drug-filled celebrations would “probably” land him behind bars.

In a resurfaced 1999 “Entertainment Tonight” interview, Diddy was heard saying, “They won’t even give me a permit for the parties. And they don’t want me to throw the parties no more.”

“You’re going to hear about my parties,” he added. “They gonna be shutting them down. They gonna probably be arresting me – doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time.”

I Can't wait to see this with my sons. Keep on doing you my brother. You challenge us to keep on keepin on. @diddy Much Love! #Truth pic.twitter.com/eOYSvH8daJ — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) June 15, 2017

But his relationship with other men and women in his celebrity space appeared solid. Coach Prime certainly has every right to do inventory on his own personal social media. We all should.

There’s been no confirmation of whether or not Deion ever attended any of these parties, but he undoubtedly liked to have a great time during his college days and his unique career as a Major League Baseball player and NFL legend. He’s also a self-proclaimed “Man of God” and if he did, there wouldn’t have been anything wrong with it up until a few weeks ago. How times change.

In any event, Deion wanted no parts of that old tweet, and you can’t blame him for scrubbing it away under the current circumstances.