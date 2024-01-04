Snoop Dogg Becomes First Rapper Olympic Commentator | The 2024 Paris Olympics Will Be Doggy Style

As the years go by, the legend of Snoop Dogg grows bigger. Already a legend in the hip-hop lane, Snoop continues to move into new avenues and adventures while quietly making a name for himself as one of the iconic sports fans to ever grace a microphone.

Snoop is doing something a lot of sports announcers will never get the chance to do. He was announced as one of the primary commentators for NBC’s 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

“Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large primetime U.S. audience with his unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.” according to an NBC press release.

This was first revealed in a commercial ad during the Green Bay Packers’ 33-10 beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in the ad with several other athletes, and NBC made him a focal point of their early ad campaign for the Olympic Games coming up.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked.”

The “Gin And Juice” rapper will be joining current NFL play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico in the booth. Tirico is the ultimate pro, taking over the duties from long-time host Bob Costas last Olympics. His professional experience will allow Snoop Dogg to bring his signature energy and swagger to the global stage of sports and competition.

Now for anyone who thinks that NBC is simply just pulling a publicity stunt to attract more attention from another demographic to the Olympics, Snoop already has a handful of reps as a commentator.

He joined Kevin Hart on Peacock for a streaming-only coverage of the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

He also provided commentary for the Nov. 28, 2020, Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. fight, which he received plenty of positive feedback for. Snoop has even dipped his toe into hockey commentary, commentating for a match between the Los Angeles Kings and the Dallas Stars in 2021.

Snoop Dogg also has his hand in plenty of other side missions as well, as he has been featured in plenty of video games such as Call Of Duty, Madden, NHL 20, and even appeared as a special guest DJ for NBA 2K.

Aside from acting and being an iconic media personality, Snoop also has a youth football league that has seen players like Houston’s C.J. Stroud become stars.

He is a household name and a legendary icon, and adding “Olympic commentator” to his résumé just makes it even better for him

But by being next to a professional legend such as Mike Tirico Snoop will surely learn even more as a commentator.

Who says you can’t teach an old Dogg new tricks?

As Snoop is set to begin his Olympic coverage, the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will begin on July 26.