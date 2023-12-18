Unc Knows How To Pick Em’: Snoop Dogg’s Former Protégé C.J. Stroud Clear Favorite For Rookie Of The Year

C.J. Stroud is quickly becoming the NFL’s newest franchise quarterback. He was taken with the second overall pick, but he’s quickly showing the league he should’ve been a Carolina Panther, going first overall.

After his surprisingly mature start to the season with the Houston Texans, Stroud is practically a lock for Offensive Rookie Of The Year, and he even has some ballots in for MVP after some of the greatest rookie performances we’ve seen.

Snoop Dogg Knows CJ Stroud Well

The Stroud hype train is full steam ahead, and he’s being co-signed by everyone, including rapper and cultural icon Snoop Dogg.

But that co-sign is not just coming because of his high level of play in the NFL, but from the fact that he was a star in Snoop Dogg’s youth football league many years ago.

Snoop, who loves football and is even an avid Madden player, took a lot of pride in the fact that Stroud has come this far.

“C.J. has always been a stand-up kind of kid. He’s always been a leader. He’s always been underrated – I’ll say that. I love the fact that he’s always been the underdog that turned into the Wonderdog. I’m saying that because he puts in that work ethic, he’s a strong believer in God, he’s got great parents and he’s just a great listener.” Snoop told Inside the NFL.

All of those character traits and abilities that Snoop references about Stroud are apparent in his play as a pro.

CJ Stroud Setting Rookie Records

Stroud broke Andrew Luck’s rookie record of most passing yards in a game with 470 yards, and as of right now he is second in the league in passing yards and has thrown more touchdowns than stars like Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson, and Matthew Stafford. He is also tied with Kirk Cousins for the least amount of interceptions in the league.

Kirk Cousins hasn’t played since October.

The Texans are currently 8-6 and tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars for first place in the AFC West. Right now, Stroud could be in the unique position to help the Texans make the playoffs as a rookie.

The Texans haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, and right now Stroud is giving the Texans something to believe in as they are in prime position to compete for years with he and rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm.

Stroud coming from Snoop’s youth football league and becoming a major success will work out in Snoop’s favor as well, as his football profile will only grow as the legend of Stroud grows in his young NFL career.

Stroud calls Snoop “Uncle” and hails from California, just like Snoop, and even though Snoop is a die-hard Steelers fan, he’s always gonna have love for Stroud.

“Anytime you’ve got a kid that wants to listen and wants to learn, you can get the best out of them. So, C.J. is one of the kids who’ve come out of the league that we’re so proud of,” Snoop said.

Stroud, who is in concussion protocol and did not play in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime victory at the Tennessee Titans, will look to come back eventually to lead his team to heights it hasn’t seen since Deshaun Watson.