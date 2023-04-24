Ryan Clark Disputes Brady Quinn’s Claims That C.J. Stroud Skipped Manning Passing Camp After Committing To Being There

For some strange reason Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has had his character called into question lately, starting with NFL analyst and former GM Mike Lombardi labeling the talented QB as “hard to coach.”



Stroud’s character has never been questioned by Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day or any of Stroud’s other coaches.



Many believe the statements are just shock jock nonsense for social media clicks leading up to Thursday’s draft.



Brady Quinn Joins CJ Stroud Bashing

Late last week, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn decided to join the fray and take subtle shots at Stroud by claiming the accurate passer failed to show up for events he committed to appear at.



Failing to meet his obligations and appointments could also be perceived as a lack of reliability and leadership. And a damaging blow to his draft status.



QB Bashing Not Uncommon Leading To NFL Draft

Unfortunately, this is the MO of many analysts as they attempt to defame the character of players, which in turn could hurt their draft prospects if teams believe what these talking heads are saying. That’s what Quinn sounded like he was trying to do.

Media feud! Brady Quinn and Ryan Clark go at it on Twitter over CJ Stroud's draft stock.



Spoiler alert: Ryan Clark made it racial. https://t.co/9tnO98DXPf — OutKick (@Outkick) April 20, 2023

Did Stroud Miss Manning Passing Academy Showing After Committing?

During a recent episode of his “Pick Six Podcast,” Quinn, the former Fighting Irish legend, talked about Stroud being a no-show at the 2022 camp. Quinn says he was told this by someone, so instead of fact checking he just decided to run with the news.

“I’ve been told that he committed to the Manning Passing Academy, the night before, and just kind of ghosted them, didn’t show up. That’s football royalty. And when you do that, that’s going to set off some alarms for people like, ‘Hey, man, that’s not how you conduct yourself, especially around the Manning family, or just in general if you’re going to be a franchise quarterback.“

Does Quinn realize how bad this sounds? Regardless of what Quinn believes, let’s be honest. If a team uses that to evaluate Stroud’s leadership qualities they have absolutely no idea what they’re doing.

What’s odd is after that wee bit of gossip, Quinn attempted to heap praise on Stroud.

“He’s the most accurate quarterback in this draft class. He showcased his athletic ability,” Quinn said. “Anytime I’ve been around the kid, he’s been an outstanding young man who’s grown and matured into a leader I think NFL teams are looking for.”

Former and Current #NFL players are ripping former #Browns QB Brady Quinn on Report that #OhioState QB CJ Stroud was a no-show on Manning Camp and how that brings up red flags.



Many players are saying this is just not true. #NFLDraft2023 #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/2zWftAG3H7 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 20, 2023

ESPN’s Ryan Clark Fired Back At Quinn

In a tweet, Clark said Stroud never committed to attend the Manning camp, and instead opted to stay in Columbus to work with his teammates prior to the 2022 season. He also said Stroud was not paid for it.

Clark also asked how does the Manning family have anything to do with Stroud’s ability to lead a franchise?

RC isn’t for any reporters trying to hurt a player’s draft stock without even doing their own homework on the situation.

Quinn wants to have Clark on his podcast or be a guest on Clark’s “The Pivot” podcast to discuss further, but RC wants no parts of it.



Where Will CJ Stroud Be Drafted?

Stroud is still expected to the be the second QB taken in Thursday’s draft. His landing spot could be the Houston Texans at No. 2 or the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4.