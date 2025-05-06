‘Turning Boos Into Cheers’: Russell Westbrook Is Humbly Regaining His Good Name After 18-Point Game 1 Performance

When the smoke cleared on Denver’s thrilling 121-119 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western conference semifinals, Russell Westbrook was one of the last men standing in victory. The California kid who became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double for the season, then as his career entered the twilight, became the victim of malicious media attacks, is back in the winner’s circle.

Russell Westbrook’s play this season with Denver Nuggets and 18-point performance off the bench in a Game 1 WCS win over OKC has regained him the respect of NBA fans who forgot his greatness, as the negative moniker “Westbrick” became attached to his legacy. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He endured being called “Westbrick” by various analysts, to the point where kids at his son’s school were teasing him. There were plenty of calls for the 36-year-old veteran of 17 NBA seasons to retire. Some had the audacity to call him washed up. But who could blame them? In comparison to the first 11 years of his NBA career with OKC, where he made it to an NBA Finals and won an MVP in 2017, his brief stops in Houston, Washington, both LA teams and now Denver have evolved into something very different.

Once considered a poster child for the self-serving, iso-ball that elevated dynamic stat-stuffers such a James Harden to mythical yet ringless heights, Westbrook’s evolved into an egoless role player who in the words of ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins has become the “heart and soul” of the team.

His acceptance to humble himself for the love of the game, come off the bench (something Allen Iverson wouldn’t do) and go from No 1 option to lunch pail contributor the energy and passion of a rookie is one of the best NBA stories this season.

Kendrick Perkins Praises Russell Westbrook Inspired Playoff Performances

ESPN NBA insider Kendrick Perkins, who just three years ago, said “Russell Westbrook looks broken,” and lacked confidence after a 1-for-10 shooting performance for the LA Lakers, is now singing the former UCLA star’s praises again.

“I got to give some love to Russell Westbrook,” Perk said. “How he’s been playing, He has basically been the heart and soul of this team the last two games, especially last night.”

After trailing by 13 points with six-and-a-half minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets charged back for the win in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead. The Nuggets were of course led by living legend Nikola Jokic with 42 points, 22 rebounds, and 6 assists, but the supporting cast made the difference.

Westbrook’s 18 points off the bench was crucial for Denver, who trailed most of the game but outscored OKC 36-29 in the fourth quarter, to build on a record of 7-1 in Game 1s since the 2023 playoffs.

“Playing with that tenacity,” Perkins continued. “He is the prime example of turning boos into cheers. Russell Westbrook has become a fan favorite and he’s been balling these last two games.”

In addition, Westbrook’s shooting efficiency, which has been at the center of the criticism aimed at the former superstar in recent seasons, was on full display as he shot 7-of-13 from the field.

If we are going to be fair, Westbrook should be praised for his championship mindset. His veteran leadership and emotional contributions to a team that looked like the walking dead when it came to passionate play the past few seasons, can’t be ignored.

Russell Westbrook Reclaims His Rightful Name: “Westbrick” No Longer

When the derogatory “Westbrick” insults were being tossed around by Skip Bayless and the former host was going back and forth in the media and on his show with Westbrook and his wife, not too many folks came to the defense of the former All-NBA player.

With his sizzling performance on Monday, Westbrook passed both Reggie Miller and Chris Paul on the NBA all-time playoff scoring leaderboard. He’s now in 30th place with 2,982 career postseason points, which gives him the fifth-most playoff points by a point guard in NBA history.

Russell Westbrook now has the 5th most playoff points by a point guard in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/JGCMC5Iszp — Polymarket Hoops (@StatMamba) May 6, 2025

Westbrook is indeed becoming a fan favorite. If X did a test on the percentage of negative tweets concerning Westbrook over the past three seasons compared to now, I’m sure the numbers would be like night and day.

Denver Nuggets Fans Are Loving Russell Westbrook

Fans on social media were giving him major props and his legacy is elevating to where it probably always should have been.

“Put some respect on that man name!! Not you. He win this chip i got him as the 5th best PG In history of the NBA. 1. Magic 2. Curry 3. Thomas 4. Cousy,” said one Westbrook fan. “Damn, he passed Chris Paul,” said another fan.

A third fan just posted the “GOAT” emoji, showing huge respect to a guy who has put two decades of blood, sweat and tears into the league. He also played 75 games this season, which is another testament to his dedication to the game and his teammates. Despite any past postseason failures, Westbrook has to feel good to play well against his old franchise and it’s about time he gets some recognition for simply being one of the all-time dogs in NBA history.