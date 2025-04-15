“This Has Never Happened Before:” NBA Legend Russell Westbrook Designed and Styled Outfit Of Georgia Amoore, No.6 Overall Pick In WNBA Draft

All of the drama surrounding Russell Westbrook and his nonchalant attitude towards bad performances in games in the later stages of his career has prompted fans to ask for his retirement. However, Westbrook could care less, his body is still in the NBA but his creative mind is on to bigger things in the world of fashion.

This transition was on full display at the WNBA Draft on Monday. You can now officially call the future Hall of Famer, a respected designer and stylist. He has a unique fashion sense and enjoys styling others. Helping to style WNBA prospect Georgia Amoore, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft was like Russ’ global coming out party as a designer.

Georgia Amoore talks to us about her custom draft fit from Honor the Gift, styled by the one and only Russell Westbrook 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XPRf8RabBV — WNBA (@WNBA) April 14, 2025

The outfit featured a unique design with the phrase “Honor Tailoring Custom Alterations” prominently displayed, showcasing Westbrook’s fashion influence

He seemed to be more excited to show his fashion skills then the prospect of his Denver Nuggets tema facing the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs

“This has never happened before-no athlete has ever dressed another athlete for a draft, let alone an NBA player designing for a WNBA Draft,” Westbrook told Vogue. “We’re making history right here, breaking down those barriers between men’s and women’s sports.”

How Did Russell Westbrook-Georgia Amoore Fashion Hookup Happen?

According to reports, Amoore and Westbrook enjoyed a Zoom call last year to discuss the possibility of Westbrook designing the Kentucky star’s outfit for draft night. Amoore was already a fan of the last NBA player to average a triple-double while growing up in Australia.

Amoore admits to “freaking out” prior to meeting Westbrook face-to-face in person for the first time. Amoore says she got Russ’ creative juices flowing on a general idea and then let the legend who has played 17 seasons and averaged 24.1 ppg, 8 rebounds and seven assists, do his thing.



NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 14: Georgia Amoore is styled by Russell Westbrooks Honor the gifts brand before the WNBA Draft on April 14, 2025 at The Shed in New York, New York NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images)

“I pretty much said I wanted a cropped blazer and a skirt, and from then on, I didn’t know what to expect,” Amoore said, via Vogue.

Westbrook and his team described the events leading up to draft night.

“We didn’t want to go too crazy, but also wanted to give her a little bit of swagger for one of the biggest moments and nights of her life,” the point guard said.

Who Is Australian Hooper Georgia Amoore?

The 5-foot-6 Australian point guard began her collegiate career at Virginia Tech, where she played four seasons (2020-2024). Amoore went HAM during her junior season (2022-23) and recorded the first triple-double in program history with 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over Nebraska, while also leading Virginia Tech to its first ACC Tournament title and took the Hokies to their first Final Four in 2023, where she set a new record for three-pointers in a single NCAA tournament with 24.

The crafty guard followed head coach Kenny Brooks to Kentucky for her fifth and final year and posted career-highs in points per game (19.6), assists per game (6.9) and field goal percentage (42.3%) in 2025.

Russell Westbrook clothing brand and fashion career

Now she’s also a walking billboard for Westbrook’s fashion gifts. The 36-year-old NBA player began his own clothing brand named “Honor the Gift” in 2016, which is based in Los Angeles. Westbrook is the Creative Director and building his fashion empire is becoming the focus of creating his post basketball career.