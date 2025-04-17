“These Are Kids Who Will Never Pay Taxes:” Holly Robinson Peete and Jemele Hill Blast Robert Kennedy Jr. For ‘Disgusting’ Comments about Autistic Children

Robert Kennedy Jr., a controversial pick by Donald Trump as Secretary of Health and Human Services, has caused quite a backlash with his comments, painting a daunting picture for the one in 31 children in the United States that are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder by their 8th birthday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Speaking during a news conference on the Autism report by the CDC at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington on April 16th, Kennedy’s Jr.’s statement that children with autism will “never pay taxes, never hold a job, never play baseball” has sparked sharp backlash online.

Orlando Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost said the health secretary’s remark was a “flat-out lie” and “further stigmatizes autism.”

In his remarks, RFK Jr. said that children diagnosed with autism are “suffering.”

“Autism destroys families, and more importantly, it destroys our greatest resource, which is our children. These are children who should not be suffering like this,” he said. “These are kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.”

Celebrity parents of children with autism went at Kennedy’s head. Rosie O’Donnell and Holly Robinson Peete were livid.

“Robert Kennedy u should be ashamed of urself,” O’Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with her autistic 12-year-old child, Clay.

Peete, an actress and wife of former NFL QB and USC legend Rodney Peete also took to social media to speak out in support of her 27-year-old son, RJ, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3 and now works as a clubhouse attendant for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

My 27-year-old son with autism didn’t ‘destroy our family’—he gave us purpose and unity… oh, and he pays taxes. https://t.co/r0cgdf718J — Holly Robinson Peete 💃🏾♍️ (@hollyrpeete) April 16, 2025

“I advocate for hundreds of (families) over the years all across the spectrum it’s not just about my son,” she added in response to one commenter who pushed back on RJ’s high-functioning abilities. “But I don’t like the focus on what kids may Never do…I wish the focus was on diagnosis, acceptance and helping families cope.” Author of her new memoir, Uphill, and current media star Jemele Hill supported her “friend” Peete with her own X post admonishing the comments made by Kennedy. Thinking of my friend @hollyrpeete who has raised a productive, amazing autistic son, who is fearless, gainfully employed and pays taxes.



These were disgusting, irresponsible comments by someone who is charged with overseeing public health for hundreds of millions of people. He… https://t.co/qD85ZqfU6C — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 17, 2025 “Thinking of my friend @hollyrpeete who has raised a productive, amazing autistic son, who is fearless, gainfully employed and pays taxes. These were disgusting, irresponsible comments by someone who is charged with overseeing public health for millions of people,” Hill posted to her X account.

Parents of autistic children seemed to side with Kennedy for the most part, under Hill’s post.

“Autism is a spectrum, and not every autistic person is the same. As someone who is neurodivergent with Asperger’s syndrome, I understand this firsthand. I don’t get why some people react impulsively without thinking. All JFK Jr. is saying is that some autistic individuals need more support than others. Growing up, I needed significant help, but now I’m independent. However, I’ve met autistic adults who still require ongoing support. JFK Jr. is simply pointing out that autism can be debilitating for some, requiring lifelong assistance. He’s not claiming all autistic people are the same,” said one user. “@RFKJr_Official definitely stepped in it with this. He should have been clear in saying that not ALL autistic children will end up on social security and/or unable to care for themselves fully as adults. There are different levels of autism, and so many are productive adults,” said another.

