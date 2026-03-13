‘This Man Is CRAZY!’: LA Sparks Star Rickea Jackson Still Doesn’t Feel Safe After Filing Protective Order Against Ex Atlanta Falcons Star James Pearce Jr.

Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson is doing all she can to move on. The former Tennessee Volunteers legend just finished her second season in the Unrivaled basketball league after arriving late because of some off the court drama.

Jackson’s late arrival to the WNBAs offseason spinoff league was due to her involvement in a domestic dispute with her now ex-boyfriend Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce. Per reports, Pearce allegedly stalked, followed, harassed and even ran his car into Jackson’s after she ended their relationship. Pearce was so out of control he reportedly had to be detained by at least seven police officers.

Rickea Jackson has been granted a restraining order against James Pearce Jr. after his arrest. https://t.co/aeEiGZWup8 pic.twitter.com/4vLB7uxyY7 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 12, 2026

Jackson Files Protective Order

With Pearce now facing felony charges from the Feb. 7 incident that took place in South Florida. Fearing for her safety, earlier this week Jackson filed a protective order against Pearce in a Miami-Dade County in Florida.

“Due to his obsessive, insecure, violent and aggressive behavior, ending the relationship has been difficult and I am afraid for my life. James has threatened to kill me, James has threatened to harm me, James has threatened to injure me, James has threatened to place a bag over my head, and James has verbally and physically abuse,” her petition states. Jackson continued: “I am in fear of my life and I believe, if this court does not assist me with this issue, James will kill me.”

Jackson even described a pattern of harassing behavior leading up to the Feb. 7 incident by Pearce where he offered her $75,000 to visit him and another $200,000 to remain in the relationship with him.

In court documents filed Friday, Pearce was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing or eluding police with lights or sirens activated and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of stalking.

In the weeks before Falcons LB James Pearce Jr. allegedly rammed his vehicle into WNBA player Rickea Jackson's car, at least seven 911 calls indicate heightened fears from his unidentified girlfriend that she was being stalked and harassed.



More: https://t.co/7UBVqva9XG pic.twitter.com/qBH89Y2cwX — ESPN (@espn) March 9, 2026

Fans Chime In On Matter

People took to social media with emotional responses.

“They need to keep him in jail!!” a fan said. “Protective orders exist for a reason. When someone says they’re afraid for their life, we should listen carefully,” another critic said. “Another NFL player who is violent. This is all too common,” another quipped. “Shameful that not even WNBA stars can’t escape domestic violence. SMDH,” one person complained. “Unfortunately this will not help. I hope Rickea gets friends and family to surround and protect her as this man is CRAZY! Pieces of paper don’t stop anybody like him!” someone else warned. “If even half of this is true… the NFL has a big problem,” a fan said. “The falcons still drafted this guy even with his off the field issues in college. There’s a reason why poverty teams will always be poverty,” said someone in an apparent reference to the former University of Tennessee star’s 2023 arrest after a in Knoxville.

What’s Next For Jackson And Pearce?

With the court granting her initial request for protection, a permanent injunction hearing has been set for April 21. Pearce is under order not to have contact with Jackson or come within 500 feet of her home or place of employment or 100 feet from her vehicle.

Jackson will begin to prepare for her third WNBA season with the Los Angeles Sparks.

As for Pearce, his future with the Falcons and in the NFL is much cloudier as the result of this legal situation. Currently under a four-year contract with the Falcons, it’s highly anticipated that he will face at least a multi-week suspension under the personal conduct policy.

Scenarios range from a suspension followed by a return to the field to the team releasing him, depending on further developments.