‘They About To Throw That Man Into The Gulf Coast’: Fans Support Los Angeles Sparks Star Rickea Jackson Testifying Against Atlanta Falcons Ex-Boyfriend James Pearce Jr.

Former Tennessee Volunteers standout and current Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson is dealing with a lot in her personal life. Over the weekend the steadily rising WNBA standout was involved in a domestic dispute with ex-boyfriend and Atlanta Falcons sack specialist James Pearce Jr. As things have developed, it doesn’t look good for Pearce who allegedly stalked and rammed Jackson’s vehicle with his several times.

Jackson is connected, loved and respected so it doesn’t look good for the young NFL star.

“Rickea Jackson sister-in-law is the mayor of Detroit and she’s a Roc Nation athlete. they about to throw that n*gga into the Gulf Coast,” one fan posted on X.

Rickea Jackson sister in law is the mayor of Detroit and she's a Roc Nation athlete. They about to throw that nigga into the gulf coast.

Atlanta Falcons Star Charged With Five Felonies Following Domestic Dispute With WNBA’s Rickea Jackson

Pearce Jr. is a rising star who tallied (10.5) sacks as a rookie this past season, the most since Micah Parsons racked up 13, so he has much to lose.

Things got so intense in the drama that it took seven police officers to apprehend the elite pass rusher. Pearce Jr. was subsequently arrested and charged with five felonies, and Jackson his former girlfriend of three years is reportedly “willing to testify” against him.

WNBA player Rickea Jackson's attorneys filed a court notice Tuesday in Miami-Dade (Florida) County saying that she is "willing to testify" against Atlanta Falcons player James Pearce Jr. if the domestic violence charges against him go to trial, according to a document.



More:

Rickea Jackson Willing To Testify In Court Against James Pearce Jr.

Jackson’s legal representatives filed the necessary court documents stating that their client is cooperative and ready to defense herself in the court of law. A statement released by her attorneys read like this ….

“Miss Jackson remains cooperative and willing to testify at trial, if one is necessary. The victim is pleading with the Court and the State to conclude this matter promptly without hindering the efficacy of the prosecution’s case.”

Although Pearce Jr. was able to post bond on Sunday, he faces an uphill battle with charges including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated stalking.

The entire James Pearce arrest story is horrifying…



WNBA star Rickea Jackson told police that she broke up with Pearce, ending a 3-year relationship.



Rickea blocked James' number, so he couldn't reach her; instead, he used another phone to text her.



This Friday, she texted…

The news of Jackson and Pearce Jr.’s drama sent social media into a frenzy with the vast majority of comments chastising the football star and sending warm wishes to Jackson.

“This is serious hope for justice,” a fan said. “I love Rickea hope she’s safe and hope James life isn’t thrown away he’s so young,” another fan said. “I’m glad she’s willing to testify. Too many women are expected to protect a man’s reputation at the expense of their own well-being,” another fan mentioned. “I hope she does because at some point boys gotta learn,” another fan quipped. “Rickea Jackson ready to testify if it goes to trial.. no cap, this is serious business,” another fan spewed. “We stand with Rickea,” another fan said. “Often women are expected to protect a man’s reputation at the expense of Thier own image. I’m glad she’s willing to testify,” another fan said.

As you can see the bulk of the responses were all about sending support for Jackson as she attempts to heal from the ordeal. While Pearce Jr.’s immediate career hangs in the balance.

What’s Next For Jackson?

Jackson just finished her second WNBA season where she averaged a solid 14.8 points per game. As she entered the offseason her focus was recovery, participating in USA Basketball national team camps, and building her brand, including a partnership with Skechers.

She was playing in the second season of the Unrivaled league, but following this incident she pulled her name from the 1-on-1 tournament, and is reportedly not slated to return this season as she deals with this personal matter.