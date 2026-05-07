‘This Is Such An Unserious League’: WNBA Fans Aren’t Feeling Multi-Year Footwear Deal With Skechers 

The WNBA regular season begins this weekend, and let’s just say it’s been an eventful offseason, from players holding their ground on a new CBA that saw them get raises to player movement across the league. And who can forget the WNBA draft which saw Connecticut Huskies star Azzi Fudd go No. 1 overall? The move puts her and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers back together.

READ: ‘Before Caitlin Clark U Could Play Legit Defense’: No. 1 Overall Pick Azzi Fudd Is Confused By WNBA Refs Calling Touch Fouls At This Level

Fudd’s introductory press conference also caused a stir when a reporter asked her about the nature of her and Bueckers’ relationship. As the preseason winds down Fudd is questioning the league calling ticky-tack touch fouls while Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier says the league is too physical. Now, in a shocker, the league has reportedly reached a multi-year agreement with Skechers footwear as the league celebrates its 30th season.

Skechers is now an official @WNBA league sponsor.



The brand has been building its basketball footprint fast: Rickea Jackson was the first player to wear Skechers on a WNBA court in 2024, with Kiki Iriafen and Jackie Young added since. https://t.co/RmuFGMwQlG pic.twitter.com/GIGTBBMJxi — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) May 6, 2026

Press Release Says It All

“We’re excited to welcome Skechers to the WNBA family at a moment of extraordinary momentum for our league,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. “This partnership reflects the growing demand from global brands to connect with WNBA fans worldwide. We look forward to collaborating with Skechers to create unique fan experiences, deepen engagement, and elevate the players who power our league.” “Partnering with the WNBA illustrates our long-term commitment to promoting women’s basketball and elevating the athletes who are enthusiastic about the game at every level,” said David Weinberg, chief operating officer at Skechers. “Skechers has been part of the basketball community for several seasons, and now fans will see our innovative footwear take center stage in the WNBA for the first time. We look forward to leveraging the league’s exploding popularity to help grow the sport while introducing our signature Comfort That Performs to even more athletes around the world.” While that sounds great, not everyone is sold on Skechers having a major role in the league’s dress code moving forward.

BREAKING: The WNBA and Skechers announce a multi-year partnership, making Skechers the Official Partner of the league 🏀



The brand already has Jackie Young, Rickea Jackson, and Kiki Iriafen on its roster — now with a full league deal to match heading into the WNBA's 30th season. pic.twitter.com/oCdq7ydhVM — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) May 6, 2026

Fans Chime In

With brands like Nike, Reebok, Adidas and Under Armour out here, fans are not feeling the league’s new partnership with Skechers.

“No one is going to want to wear that for free,” one fan said. “LMAO nahhh they really said ‘no more Nike deals, we going full comfort mode.’” ”Skechers bout to have the whole league in dad shoes. At least the ankles gon’ be safe tho,” another fan said. “I’m not knocking anyone who wears Skechers (because apparently they do a lot of numbers) but I wouldn’t be caught DEAD in a pair of skechers. You’d have to pay me extra to wear them,” a fan mentioned. “This is such an unserious league,” another fan quipped. “Sketchers are terrible basketball shoes. My kids have tried them and they were awful. We switched back to Nike,” a fan spewed. “Friends don’t let their friends wear Skechers,” a fan said. WNBA rising stars Rickea Jackson (L, Chicago Sky) and Kiki Iriafen (R, Washington Mystics) are modeling Sketchers. The W has reportedly reached a multi-year agreement with Skechers footwear as the league celebrates its 30th season. (Instagram @wnba)

Some Professional Athletes Already Stand By Skechers

While many are clowning the deal, don’t tell that to Las Vegas Aces superstar Jackie Young, Washington Mystics star Kiki Iriafen and the Chicago Sky’s Rickea Jackson.

Also, NBA stars Joel Embiid (Sixers), Julius Randle (Timberwolves) and OG Anunoby (Knicks) rock the brand. On the soccer field English superstar Harry Kane also sports Skechers.