“Why Does She Always Seem To Have An Attitude” | Fans Call Out Sparks Star Kelsey Plum Following Interaction Involving Fan Wanting Autograph

Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum is currently out dealing with a lower leg injury. While there is no timetable for her exact return, the Sparks miss their leader tremendously. The dynamic combo guard is off to a great start this season. In fact, she even set a WNBA record by becoming the fastest player in league history to reach 200 points and 50 assists, doing so in just 10 games.

Earlier this week, Plum had a run-in with a couple fans seeking autographs as she and her Sparks teammates boarded the team bus. The incident was caught on video, and Plum could be heard asking the John Hancock seekers, “Don’t y’all find that kinda weird?”

“Low key? Like, low key, come on. I’m really turned off right now, I’m not gonna lie,” she added.

Kelsey Plum wasn't a fan of WNBA fans asking for autographs outside of her hotel



(via MinnyGraphs / TikTok)

Fans Call Out Plum In Aftermath Of Video Going Viral

It didn’t take long for the social media vultures to come for Plum once the video surfaced.

One fan mentioned the Washington Huskies star always being upset.

“Why does she seem seem to have an attitude?”

Another user went a little further.

“Kelsey Plum dumb asf. Nobody knew her until Caitlin [Clark] and now that she’s got some fans she pissing on them.”

Another said, “Weird for…being a fan? Lmaoooo.”

‘Why are the WNBA women so f***ed up in the head? Dude is just asking for an autograph. What is Kelsey Plum f***ing problem?,” another user posted.

Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby celebrate the LA Sparks' 97-89 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.



🎥: @MikeDixon_VST | #ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/K7671CagbV — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) June 12, 2025

Teammate Defends Plum’s Actions

Speaking up on Plum’s behalf, teammate Dearica Hamby took to social media to clarify what was going on when the interaction between Plum and the fan took place.

“There is context to this,” Hamby wrote. “We literally left for practice and changed hotels… so to be there the moment we got there after SWITCHING hotels without being like HEY WE’RE SWITCHING HOTELS was weird.”

Duo Putting Up Numbers

After six seasons together with the San Antonio Stars/Las Vegas Aces, Plum and Hamby are once again teammates, and the duo is putting up some serious numbers. The dynamic scoring duo currently leads the league in scoring at 39 points per combined.

They’re chipping in with nearly 11 rebounds and 10 assists as well.